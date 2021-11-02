Kofi Cockburn will miss the first three games of the 2021-22 season after the NCAA suspended him on Monday by selling team apparel and memorabilia. Beat writer Scott Richey weighs in on the impact:
What’s the Illini’s record after the first three games now?
Illinois shouldn’t have much trouble starting the year 3-0 even without Cockburn. The talent level still tips in the Illini’s favor against the likes of Jackson State, Arkansas State and Marquette. How well Illinois can command the post without Cockburn, though, could be tested. Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis and Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier are just 6-foot-7, but they both averaged double-doubles last season. They might be more of a challenge than anyone Marquette can muster given Theo John (Duke) and Dawson Garcia (North Carolina) wound up in the ACC.
Will this make a difference for any postseason honors for Cockburn?
Other than not getting the opportunity to pad his stats against two non-power conference teams and a rebuilding Marquette, Cockburn’s three-game suspension will likely be nothing more than a minor footnote on his season come awards time. That Cockburn begins the 2021-22 season as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and an Associated Press preseason All-American means he’ll remain in the conversation even missing three early games.
How could this affect his NBA draft stock next summer?
This is not a suspension resulting from some egregious action. Cockburn sold some apparel roughly four weeks before it would have been legal to do so. Character is not in question for the 7-foot, 285-pound center out of Kingston, Jamaica, so NBA organizations shouldn’t have concerns on that front. Whether Cockburn winds up an NBA draft pick in 2022 or beyond hinges more on how his game develops on the court. At the top of that list? Becoming a defender that can’t be easily exploited in the ball screen action that basically every NBA team runs.