Sports betting was soaring to never-before-seen heights in 2019. The Supreme Court allowed individual states to implement sports betting in 2018. This was because the court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision.
States throughout the nation jumped at the opportunity to include sports betting. This became a domino effect when states that didn’t have legal sports betting saw the revenue that the form of gambling delivered to those who did.
Legal retail and online sports betting were becoming a significant factor in the American gambling industry. Unfortunately in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the exponential growth occurring throughout the American sports betting market.
The Effects of COVID
COVID hurt the sports betting industry in multiple ways. Sports became nonexistent during the heat of the pandemic. Seasons were cut short, and bettors lost the ability to wager on sports action. Additionally, the unemployment rate in America went through the roof because businesses were forced to shut down.
US citizens no longer had the financial means to bet on NFL games events as an example. When sports did return, interest in the sports betting market was minimal. This changed quickly as the weather began to get warm, which helped the unemployment rate go down.
Post Pandemic
America isn’t out of the woods when it comes to COVID just yet. There is a vaccine, but a COVID world has become the new normal. Sports have adjusted to playing without fans. Many bettors have been able to get their finances back in order as well. Combining these two things allowed the US betting market to soar in the late summer and early fall of 2020.
In January 2020, the collective sports betting handle in the US totaled $1.804 billion. Numbers slowly dropped as the COVID pandemic took its toll on the nation. The lowest handle in 2020 came during April. The April 2020 American sports betting handle was just $139 million.
The late summer surge of sports betting has helped make up for the deficit caused by COVID. September of this year brought the highest betting handle in US history. The handle was $2.862 billion, which was astonishing. This made sportsbooks very hopeful about the year ahead.
Looking Ahead to 2021
The sports betting industry has been changed for a prolonged period because of COVID. It’s expected that the sports betting market will continue to grow at a rapid rate in the new year. There is a new wave of states starting to legalize betting, so this will help the industry’s financial figures.
Even with such a massive legal betting handle, the United States is still losing money to offshore sportsbooks. As more states legalize sports betting, monthly handles will automatically rise to encompass bettors playing on offshore books.
By the end of 2023, 37 states are expected to have legalized sports betting. The September 2020 $2.862 billion handle yielded $140.5 million in revenue. This was a massive month, but from January to September, sportsbooks only generated $616 million in revenue.
Projections have stated that the legal US betting market could generate up to $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021. This growth rate would put the sports betting market back on track to continue delivering record years.
In 2021, online sportsbooks will be the primary way that bettors choose to test their luck. Retail sportsbooks have seen a massive drop in attendance since the COVID pandemic hit. Some states have legalized retail betting, but haven’t discussed the benefit of online sportsbooks.
The future of sports betting is online. People don’t want to worry about driving to a casino to place a bet. This will be especially true in the early months of 2021, before a COVID vaccine is distributed throughout the nation. There won’t be many people who will risk getting sick to go to a landlocked book when they can wager right from their phone.
If state legislatures make an effort to enact and market mobile betting, sports betting popularity will rise. In turn, this will cause the total betting handle and sportsbook revenue to grow at an unexpected rate.
By 2023, with 37 states offering some form of sports betting, the total collective betting revenue could be as high as $6 billion. 2021 will give the betting industry a good indication of the future.
For 2021 will be a crucial year for the industry with playoff football, college and professional basketball, and hockey competitions. If the market can recover from COVID, the future of sports betting will be very bright.