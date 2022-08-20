The 2022 Illinois volleyball season starts exactly one week from Saturday when the 17th-ranked Illini play No. 9 Georgia Tech in Oxford, Miss. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights four storylines to know heading into the season after speaking with coach Chris Tamas and several players on Friday afternoon in Champaign:
Away from home
Illinois won’t play its first match at Huff Hall until Maryland comes to town Sept. 23 for both teams’ Big Ten opener. Would Illini coach Chris Tamas like to play at home more often before the conference grind begins? You bet.
Does it always work out that way? Not so much.
Part of the schedule is predetermined. Illinois hosted the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge last fall, so it’s off to Boulder, Colo., in two weeks for the return to play Washington and host Colorado. Then it’s sometimes simply a matter of going where the other good teams — the high RPI squads that can be NCAA tournament resume builders — will be.
“It’s, ‘Hey, this team wants to play, they’re hosting a tournament and there’s another good, quality opponent there,’” Tamas said. “It makes sense to jump on that tournament as opposed to I want to host but no one wants to play us here.”
Depth matters
Rylee Hinton played on two NCAA tournament teams in her first three seasons at Illinois, including last year’s Sweet 16 squad. The level of competition the former Champaign Central standout said she’s seen in preseason practices this month is higher than anything she’s previously experienced with the Illini. Better depth has made a difference, with three freshmen in setter Bianca May, middle blocker Cari Bohm and outside hitter Sophie Stephenson joining Missouri transfer Kayla Burbage as the team’s newcomers on a roster with a dozen returning players.
“When we’re competing in practice, it’s super intense and close every time, which has been so fun,” Hinton said. “I feel like we’ve grown a ton and even made huge strides being back in the gym with the coaches these past two weeks. We had a great summer on our own, and I think we’re prepared.”
Nothing guaranteed
Tamas addressed one depth issue this offseason by adding Burbage. He had recruited the 6-foot-4 Clayton, N.C., native out of high school before she picked Missouri and knew that in leaving the Tigers she was looking to play opposite instead of middle blocker.
That’s exactly what Tamas wanted out of the portal with a Megan Cooney-sized hole to fill in his rotation. Cooney was a constant in the Illini lineup from 2017-2021 and left as a go-to, six-rotation player. Burbage understood that opportunity, but also knew she wouldn’t just be handed the starting role.
“It’s so refreshing to me,” Burbage said of the internal competition she has faced at Illinois. “In my previous year, I guess it was easy to get confident in your abilities and almost stop trying as hard because you feel super secure. I feel like here you’re constantly pushing because if you step off the gas for one day, there’s somebody behind you trying to get in that spot.”
Good role model
The other starting spot to fill in the Illinois rotation is at libero after four-year starter (with three years at libero) Taylor Kuper opted not to use her bonus season of eligibility. In this case, at least, there was a ready made replacement already on the roster. Caroline Barnes played in all 34 matches last fall as a true freshman and got 25 starts at defensive specialist. The Naperville native knows what’s expected of the libero position. She watched older sister Lauren star in that role for Wisconsin and win a national title last fall.
“She was honestly a really good role model for me just mentality-wise,” Barnes said. “Once I was out there I was like, ‘This is just as hard and intense as everyone said it was going to be.’ You’ve kind of got to roll with it. She was big on that mentality, like, ‘Next play, let’s go all out.’ I got to embody that.”