Beat writer Scott Richey compiles some news and notes on the latest from the NCAA tournament, which tipped off Thursday night:
Staying busy is key to successIllinois was back at the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday for its final practice ahead of its first-round game against Drexel. The Illini got to check out the gameday venue on Tuesday, but put in most of their work a short walk from their hotel. The convention center is connected to all four NCAA team hotels via skywalk, helping maintain the “controlled environment.”Not being able to venture anywhere else in Indianapolis has just meant more together time for the Illini. “You’ve got to figure out ways to stay focused with long days not doing anything in the room,” Illinois guard Trent Frazier said. “We’ve created a different environment in the hotel and in our (team) room. We’ve got Spikeball. We’ve got basketball hoops. We throw the football around. ... Just staying active as much as we can.”
One tourney location?Final Four sites are set for the NCAA tournament through the 2026 season — in turn, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and then back to Indianapolis. With the entire tournament in the state of Indiana this year, the idea of a single host site in future seasons is at least circulating among the decision makers. “I certainly think that we will take a good, hard look at the things we’ve been forced to do, frankly, this year in this unusual circumstance in the pandemic,” NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said. ... “I’ve heard others say that this a pretty cool thing to have all 68 teams together. … It comes with some significant challenges. I need our staff to get through this one first before we can consider if it’s a good idea any time in the future.”
Handling the pandemicDrexel wound up playing 10 fewer games than Illinois this season. The Dragons went through significant stretches without playing, including at the end of December and into the new year and most of February. But the Dragons, like Illinois, didn’t have a single positive case.
The fan experienceIndiana Farmers Coliseum will have a maximum capacity of 1,200 for the Illinois-Drexel game. Up to 8,500 fans can attend at Lucas Oil Stadium, where two courts will be set up early at the site that will host the national championship game.