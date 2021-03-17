Beat writer Scott Richey compiles some news and notes on the latest ahead of the Big Dance, which starts with Thursday night’s First Four games:
Quarantine was just fine
Here’s the upside of the Big Ten moving its conference tournament to Indianapolis ahead of the NCAA tournament, also happening in the Circle City. Illinois didn’t have to change hotels after beating Ohio State for the Big Ten tournament title and going into NCAA-mandated quarantine Sunday night after a COVID-19 test.
Going into quarantine at 9 p.m. Sunday actually worked out just fine for the Illini.
“(Monday) we wouldn’t have done anything anyway,” team spokesperson Derrick Burson told The News-Gazette. “We had a tired group. … The biggest thing was rest for these guys. Three games in three days is legit.”
Illinois tested again late Monday morning and then emerged from quarantine about 7 p.m. That allowed the team to have dinner together and get ready for Tuesday’s 2 p.m. (on the dot) practice at the nearby Indiana Convention Center. It was the first full practice since last Thursday. Each team gets two hours on the court, and Illinois’ plan for the rest of Tuesday was returning to the hotel for dinner and more film study.
Early arrival for Dragons
Drexel clinched its automatic bid on March 9, knocking off Elon in the title game of the upset-filledColonial Athletic Association tournament. Spot secured, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Jensen, the Dragons headed for Indianapolis on Saturday, went through a 22-hour, NCAA-mandated quarantine and got in a practice (in a ballroom)Sunday before the bracket was announced. Next up is Friday’s 12:15 p.m. tip against No. 1 seed Illinois at Famers Coliseum.
“Every prognostication and prediction had us in the 15 area, so it was a surprise,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “If you’re in that category (14-16 seed), you never know what the reasoning is of the committee and how it can happen. If you’re a 14, 15, 16, you’re going to have to play a near-perfect game anyway.”
Almost everybody’s there
Just one NCAA tournament team has yet to make the trip to Indianapolis. While the other 67 are already in the NCAA’s “controlled environment,” Virginia had yet to leave its campus as of Tuesday morning, according to NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.
Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said Sunday that most of his team was in quarantine because of contact tracing related to one positive case that required Virginia to withdraw from last week’s ACC tournament. They won’t exit quarantine until Thursday and are set to play Ohio at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
“The timing is never a good time to have it, and this is not ideal, but if you’re going to have it, we took it to about the last day you could have a positive case,” Bennett said Sunday.
But not COVID-19 free
Six officials being removed from working the NCAA tournament on Monday (one positive COVID-19 case and five contact traced) was only the start. While negative tests outnumber positive tests, it’s not been perfect.
Take Georgia Tech — a potential second-round opponent for Illinois — and a member of its travel party testing positive, according to coach Josh Pastner on Tuesday.
Pastner told reporters that the undisclosed person with a positive case is asymptomatic, the first-round game against Loyola Chicago was still on and the Yellow Jackets were “good to move forward and ... ready to play Friday.”