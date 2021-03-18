Beat writer Scott Richey compiles some news and notes on the latest ahead of the Big Dance, which starts with Thursday’s First Four games:
Top of the sport
Brad Underwood got to break some good news to his team during Wednesday’s practice at Farmers Coliseum when he shared the news of Ayo Dosunmu being named USA Today’s National Player of the Year. Dosunmu claimed two more First-Team All-American honors Wednesday from USA Today and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, while Kofi Cockburn also received second-team honors from both.
“I live by the adage, ‘Good things happen to those that work hard,’ and no one’s worked harder than Ayo,” Underwood said. “You don’t get individual success without the team. Everybody was fired up when I told the team, and it was the first Ayo had heard of it. It was a pretty special moment.”
Who do you guard?
Drexel coach Zach Spiker knows the challenge his team will face in Friday’s first-round game against Illinois. It’s not just Dosunmu or Cockburn. That much was clear with six Illini in double figures in the Big Ten tournament championship game. Spiker’s well aware Friday could mean a big game from Trent Frazier or Da’Monte Williams or Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who he just mentioned by his first name as not to “butcher Giorgi’s last name.”
“It’s the sign of a nationally-ranked team that’s well balanced,” Spiker said. “ They’ve got multiple weapons and multiple threats. … I don’t think there’s an exact replica of Illinois anywhere in the country. Illinois is an elite team for a reason.”
Passing the test
The NCAA had administered nearly 7,000 COVID-19 tests by Wednesday morning with 67 of 68 teams in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament. Just seven had come back positive.
“The one-tenth of 1 percent positivity rate is certainly encouraging and remarkable, I think, given it is significantly lower than the local and national averages in positivity rates,” NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said in his daily briefing. “Considering 67 teams have joined us in Indianapolis from all over the nation, it’s a credit to the teams and institutions and the risk mitigation that they have been completing and practicing throughout their preparation coming into Indy for March Madness.”
Bummer, Sooner
One of those seven positive tests came in the Oklahoma program, with sophomoreguard De’Vion Harmon now ruled out for at least the first two rounds should the Sooners win Saturday against Missouri.
“He’s had a great year,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Made tremendous progress. Players have this as a goal, to play in the NCAA Tournament. So it’s so sad for De’Vion. Just heartbroken that he’s not gonna have that opportunity this first weekend.”
Harmon started 23 of 25 games for the Sooners this season andis averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists.