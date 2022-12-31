Staff writer Joey Wright breaks down the ReliaQuest Bowl matchup between Illinois and No. 24 Mississippi State:
Three storylines
Remembering their late coach
The sudden passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on Dec. 12 cast a pall over the buildup to the game. Tributes immediately poured in for the late coach from all corners of the college football world, from former Leach-coached teams in Oklahoma and Texas Tech to the Bulldogs’ rival Mississippi. Mississippi State quickly promoted defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to fill the vacancy and granted him a four-year contract to stabilize the program. Arnett led a pesky Bulldogs defense that snared an SEC-best 14 interceptions this season and also paced the conference with three pick-sixes. The MSU defense has allowed an average of 350.3 yards in its 13 games this season, a mark that stands as the fifth-best in the SEC.
Expect plenty of emotion and a spirited effort from the Bulldogs in Tampa.
Staff changes on Illinois side
The departure of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters has also forced some changes within Illinois’ staff. Purdue named Walters its 37th head coach on Dec. 13 and the first-time head coach quickly added Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane to his inaugural staff. Walters also took Illini running backs coach Cory Patterson with him to West Lafayette, Ind.
Thus, Illinois coach Bret Bielema tapped Aaron Henry to fill Walters’ shoes in leading the Illini’s vaunted defense. Henry is undoubtedly familiar with the group, having previously served as the defensive backs coach for the last two seasons. Illinois’ defense has a nation-leading 22 interceptions and has allowed only eight passing touchdowns this season. To fill Henry’s void, the Illini announced the hiring of new defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus on Friday morning. A former All-Big Ten first-team selection at Wisconsin, Fenelus has spent the last two seasons as a defensive analyst at LSU.
Notable absences for Illini
Illinois will have to account for the absence of a number of key players who have opted out of the game due to ambitions of playing professionally. Running back Chase Brown and defensive backs Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon will all miss the game. Mississippi State will play without leading wide receiver Rara Thomas (transferred to Georgia) and top rusher Dillon Thomas (in transfer portal).
Two key matchups
Illinois running backs vs. the Mississippi State defense
In the absence of Chase Brown, Reggie Love III will need to step up and perform against a Mississippi State defense that has allowed an average of 143.6 rushing yards in 13 games this season. Brown has easily been the Illini’s top option this season with 1,643 yards on 328 attempts, while Love has amassed 276 yards on 59 attempts in a depth role. Only Chase Hayden (87 yards) and quarterback Tommy DeVito (70 yards) have gained more than 50 yards on the ground.
Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers vs. the Illinois defense
Rogers led the SEC in passing yards and touchdowns this season, throwing for 3,713 yards and 34 touchdowns. He’ll face an Illinois secondary that is missing key factors in Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. Xavier Scott and Tyler Strain are expected to hold down the two cornerback slots, while Matthew Bailey and Kendall Smith will be counted upon at safety. The advantage Illinois has in this matchup is the absence of Rara Thomas, who amassed 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Illinois will win if ...
... the offense can put up points in the absence of Chase Brown. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was efficient all season long (70-percent passer) and should be able to find his footing by getting the ball to playmakers like Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant on the outside.
If the Illini are able to get some key takeaways on defense and limit the big plays even without some of its top players in the secondary, then Illinois should feel good about its chances of winning its first bowl game since 2011.
Mississippi State will win if ...
... Will Rogers can make good decisions and exploit a thinned-out Illinois secondary. Illinois missing Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon plays exactly into what the Bulldogs like to do with their patented air raid offense: throw the ball.
Mississippi State has by far the worst rushing attack in the SEC, ranking last in attempts (273), total yards (976) and yards per game (78.83). The Bulldogs are second to last in the conference in yards carry (3.47).
If Mississippi State wants an excuse to throw the ball, the Bulldogs certainly have it.