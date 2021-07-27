PEORIA — Mike LaTulip plans to pull a page from Brad Underwood’s book.
Watching the game film from House of ‘Paign’s 64-58 loss to Jackson TN Underdawgs on Saturday isn’t high on LaTulip’s list of priorities. The early exit from The Basketball Tournament — a one-and-done first-round disappointment — is going to take some time to process for the former Illinois guard.
For now, LaTulip plans to spend time with his wife, Isabelle. The two were married in May, and then he dove right into the final months of TBT planning.
Thinking about running it back for year three as general manager and coach for House of ‘Paign — the Illini alumni-based team — can wait. Especially after nine months of work for year two didn’t turn out as expected.
“It’s crazy all the preparation that goes into it,” LaTulip said after Saturday’s loss. “I’m thinking back to September when we started really prepping for this and putting feelers out for the team. You fast forward almost nine months later, and you’re in this situation where you have to win or go home. You can’t run from it. You have to take it head on.
“It’s a learning experience for myself. I don’t think I’ve ever had to face the music like this as a coach. It’s different. You have it in your mind that you’re going to do x, y, z. All of a sudden, we’re sitting right here.”
LaTulip envisioned another TBT run during the team’s three-day training camp in Washington.
The reality played out significantly different.
Rayvonte Rice put up a game-high 21 points and had a takeover moment during the third quarter that got House of ‘Paign back in the game for a moment. Nnanna Egwu was solid as a defender and rebounder.
It wasn’t enough, though, in the 15-over-2 upset.
“That’s the beauty of this tournament, and they do such a good job of it,” LaTulip said. “It doesn’t matter. We were the 16-seed last year and beat a 1. If anybody knows how it goes, it’s us. You take this experience, and take what you can from it. Some of it for me is just getting better as a coach.
“A lot of that falls on me. Making sure we’ve got guys that are rested and maybe not waiting until the last minute to get a ninth or 10th guy. There were extenuating circumstances that played into that, but that’s not an excuse. We need to be able to have guys.”
Year three planning is still a ways off for LaTulip, but that’s not to say he hasn’t thought about some potential roster options. New options that could be available next summer.
“Obviously, we want this to be an Illinois alumni team,” LaTulip said. “Without naming names — you guys can probably connect the dots — there are a few that are probably going to be available. You have those conversations.
“I think everybody in this room knows who we’re talking about. There’s a few of them. We’re hoping they have a great season, as well. They’ve got a lot of excitement brewing over there. We apologize for not contributing to that (Saturday).”
Illinois “super seniors” Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams are the clear targets for the 2022 edition of House of ‘Paign. Newly minted Illini Alfonso Plummer wouldn’t be a bad choice, either.
LaTulip also acknowledged the sell to play for House of ‘Paign in 2022 — for any potential player — is different than it was last fall and leading into this summer.
“It’s easy to get motivated to go back for year two when you have a good year one,” LaTulip said. “I think now it will really show what we have going into year three coming off of an early exit — a first-round exit. It’s really going to show what we have and who’s bought in. That’s the tough part of it. Guys make this decision. It’s not like, ‘Hey, I’m going to play in college. I’ve got to pick a college.’ They can either choose to play in this or they can choose not to.
“Just like in college basketball, if you have good results to point to, more people want to come play with you. Year two, that’s a challenge, but that’s what makes it fun. … You take the things you can learn from it and put in your pocket. Other than that, you turn the page. For us, it’s kind of getting on with our lives, and once TBT gets rolling back, we’ll attack it again.”