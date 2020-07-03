The Basketball Tournament starts Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, with $1 million on the line at the end of its 10-day run. Staff writer Scott Richey details what you need to know to follow TBT:
When and where
Fans will have to make due with TV broadcasts for The Basketball Tournament this year, with the event happening in a quarantine bubble in Columbus. All the games, however, will be televised either on ESPN or ESPN2. House of ‘Paign, the Illinois alumni team, will play War Tampa at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN in a first-round game. It’s the first of 23 games in the single-elimination tournament, highlighted by the title game set for 6 p.m. on July 14.
Familiar faces
The final House of ‘Paign roster includes five former Illini in Malcolm Hill, Nnanna Egwu, Michael Finke, Leron Black and Andres Feliz. Two alums — Cory Bradford and Rayvonte Rice — had to withdraw from the tournament. Bradford departed to be with his pregnant wife at home in Orlando, Fla., and Rice because he got a pro contract to play in Israel. The Illinois-based team is complemented by former All-American Mike Daum, Morgan Park/DePaul grad Billy Garrett and Kyle Vinales, who played with Finke in Estonia.
First up for House of ‘Paign
War Tampa has a bit of an Auburn feel with Bryce Brown and Horace Spencer from the 2019 Final Four team. It’s basically a Florida team, though, with Orlando native and three-point bomber Fletcher Magee among the more notable Sunshine State natives. Magee wrapped up his Wofford career in 2019 as the NCAA leader in made three-pointers.
Other Illini
Should House of ‘Paign make it past War Tampa, defending TBT champs Carmen’s Crew will be waiting in a 3 p.m. Wednesday showdown also airing on ESPN. Carmen’s Crew is an Ohio State alumni team featuring … Demetri McCamey. The ex-Illinois point guard played for them during last year’s title run. Another former Illinois guard, Brandon Paul, is teaming up with other overseas pros like Ethan Happ, Alec Peters and Nick Calathes on Team Hines, which plays at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Remember them?
Part of the draw of The Basketball Tournament is the nostalgia factor of “Oh, that guy!” moments. Illinois fans will remember former Central Michigan star Marcus Keene (Team Sideline Cancer), who dropped 25 points at State Farm Center in 2016. Four-time champion Overseas Elite boasts retired seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson. And Playing for Jimmy V has former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick (and bust) Hasheem Thabeet.
The schedule
First-round games
Saturday
Game 1: (24) D2 vs. (9) Big X, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: (21) Stillwater Stars vs. (12) Brotherly Love, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: (17) War Tampa vs. (16) House of ‘Paign, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: (20) Mid American Unity vs. (13) Team CP3, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday
Game 5: (23) Herd That vs. (10) Playing for Jimmy V, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: (22) Sideline Cancer vs. (11) Team Hines, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: (19) Men of Mackey vs. (14) Heartfire, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 8: (18) Power of the Paw vs. (15) Armored Athlete, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Second-round games
Monday
Game 9: (5) Eberlein Drive vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 10: (4) Golden Eagles vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday
Game 11: (6) Challenge ALS vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: (3) Boeheim’s Army vs. Winner Game 7, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday
Game 13: (8) Red Scare vs. Winner Game 1, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 14: (1) Carmen’s Crew vs. Winner Game 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday
Game 15: (7) The Money Team vs. Winner Game 5, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 16: (2) Overseas Elite vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quarterfinal games
Friday
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 18: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
July 11
Game 19: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 20: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal games
July 12
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
Championship game
July 14
Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)