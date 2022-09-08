CHAMPAIGN — For being named University of Illinois ROTC's Offensive Line of the Week, Tuscola High football players Aiden Weaver, Sam Spencer, John Klaxon, Chris Boyd and Grant Kauffman received congratulatory medals as well as military-issued ready-to-eat meals.
Lt. Col. Dan Johnson, a professor of military science at the University of Illinois, presented the undefeated Warriors their rewards during Wednesday's Servpro Prep Football Confidential radio broadcast.
Each week, UI ROTC will tip its cap to an offensive line from an area high school football program. The Warriors kicked off the initiative in style, showing up in colorful attire for their big moment inside The News-Gazette headquarters. They even lined up in formation as Johnson took a snap before returning to Douglas County.