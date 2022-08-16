Who stood out Monday?
Many usual suspects, especially at Urbana Country Club and Farmer City’s Woodlawn Country Club. On the former course, Monticello’s Will Ross and Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht duked it out individually as their boys’ teams, plus Mahomet-Seymour did the same. On the latter layout, Ella Compton and the Prairie Central girls starred alongside the likes of Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus. Look out for all of these kids in October.
What’s going on this week?If you’re looking for large golf tournaments to keep tabs on, Bloomington-Normal is the spot. The Raider Classic is Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club and Wednesday at The Den at Fox Creek and includes boys’ teams from Centennial, Champaign Central, Judah Christian and Prairie Central. The local girls’ tennis season’s first big event is Saturday’s Charger Invitational, hosted by Centennial at Lindsay Courts in Champaign.
How about the other sports?The first area volleyball and boys’ soccer matches are next Monday. An intriguing volleyball option is Centennial hosting Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Oakwood/Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden soccer next Monday should be a solid match. The first high school football games actually kick off Thursday, Aug. 25, with Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West and Milford/Cissna Park in action, before the majority take place Aug. 26.