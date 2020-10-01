CHAMPAIGN — Jaden Jones-Watkins didn’t think anything of being asked for his height and weight.
After all, the 2018 Fisher graduate was in the process of recovering his wallet, which he’d lost one evening last December on the University of Illinois campus.
Perhaps the man speaking over the phone with Jones-Watkins simply wanted to confirm Jones-Watkins’ identity by quizzing him about information printed on his driver’s license within the wallet.
“Then he asked me for my 40 time,” said Jones-Watkins, referring to the 40-yard dash metric often used to test football players. “Then it kind of hit me that maybe there was an opportunity there.”
That was confirmed when Jones-Watkins arrived at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on the UI campus and met the man he previously chatted with: Illinois football director of man development Jake Zweig.
It was the first step in making Jones-Watkins a sophomore walk-on defensive back with coach Lovie Smith’s program. Jones-Watkins’ addition to Illinois’ roster was made official Wednesday morning, though he told The News-Gazette on Wednesday afternoon he’s practiced with the Illini since mid-August. Practices are closed to the public and media because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Jones-Watkins said. “Growing up 20 minutes from Champaign, it’s definitely pretty surreal. But I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity.”
This unlikely story started when Illinois special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky stumbled upon Jones-Watkins’ wallet during a morning run on campus. Zweig took to Twitter to find Jones-Watkins and came across something more: video highlights from Jones-Watkins’ football past.
Jones-Watkins was a Parkland College student at the time, but he already was planning on attending Illinois in an academic-only capacity beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
“I was actually in real estate school when I got the opportunity to walk on,” Jones-Watkins said. “I didn’t have any intention of playing sports.”
Jones-Watkins figured his competitive athletic career was over after a brief freshman-year stint with North Central College men’s basketball didn’t pan out. And hoops largely had been his focus throughout life. In fact, he only played high school football as a junior and senior with the Bunnies.
“I would not have said a Big Ten college football player, but I would’ve said a big-time college football player,” Fisher football coach Jake Palmer said when asked if he ever imagined Jones-Watkins reaching this level. “He’s a very, very skilled basketball player, but I felt ... with his quick-twitch muscles and how explosive he was, it would translate so much better to the football field.
“When he told me about the Illini when all that happened with their special teams coach, I told him, ‘I didn’t want to tell you, but I told you so.’”
Jones-Watkins’ father, Kevin Jones, described himself Wednesday as “ecstatic, excited, emotional and everything all wrapped up into one” regarding his son’s future.
“I knew he had the ability and the talent, but I couldn’t even imagine it (taking him this far),” Jones said. “Out of high school, all the looks he was getting were for basketball.
“When I got the phone call that said, ‘Dad, this is a possibility’ ... it was like, ‘Yes, this is a no-brainer.’”
The 6-foot, 175-pound Jones-Watkins was a News-Gazette All-Area football second-team selection as a senior. He turned a local-high 202 carries into 1,328 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a fullback for the Bunnies, who went 6-4 and reached the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
He recorded just 10 tackles in that campaign, but that was in large part because Jones-Watkins primarily was used as an offensive threat that year.
“I expected to play receiver just because in the film they saw me as an offensive player running routes and stuff like that,” said Jones-Watkins, who was utilized as a pass-catcher as a high school junior.
A conversation with Illinois director of player personnel James Kirkland changed that outlook, though.
“He said I could really help them out on the defensive end,” Jones-Watkins said. “I’ve got solid size. I also think I’ve got really good ball skills. I think definitely the play-making ability is there. For me right now it’s just about learning coverages and learning pretty much basic defensive back technique.”
Jones-Watkins said he’s lifted weights nearly every day since meeting Zweig last December and spent significant time running and completing sprints. The pandemic prevented Jones-Watkins from having an actual tryout with the Illini, but his father feels the uncertainty surrounding Jones-Watkins’ walk-on status may have proven beneficial.
“It gave him more time,” Jones said. “Everyone else was just kind of getting started, too, and he didn’t have to play as much of a catch-up role.”
Jones possesses friendships with former Illinois football players, such as Ty Douthard, Dennis Stallings and Morris Virgil. The first two briefly played in the NFL, while Virgil, an Urbana graduate, can relate to Jones-Watkins in that Virgil shifted from running back to safety during his Illini tenure.
“I’ve always looked up to Illinois players, and for them to be reaching out to me, congratulating me for making the team, I’m grateful for it,” Jones-Watkins said.
Illinois football begins its pandemic-altered 2020 season on Oct. 24 at No. 19 Wisconsin. Not too long after that, Illini men’s basketball should open its 2020-21 slate — with another Fisher product, senior forward Zach Griffith, on its roster.
The fact two recent graduates from the small high school in northern Champaign County are now on the Illinois football and Illinois men’s basketball rosters isn’t lost on fans of the Bunnies.
But Jones-Watkins is just enjoying the moment for now, living in the present and taking advantage of what was an unusual route to reach his latest athletic stop.
“We’ve never really had that conversation just because it’s all so new,” Jones-Watkins said. “I’m sure we’ll talk about that in the future.”