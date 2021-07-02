What's next for Kofi Cockburn?
Kofi Cockburn has until July 7 to decide if he’s in or out on the 2021 NBA draft. The decision got a bit more complex for the 7-foot center Thursday with news that he was in the transfer portal while also completing the pre-draft process. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down four scenarios for how this might play out for Cockburn and the Illini:
Best case for CockburnCockburn didn’t exactly change his fortunes during last month’s G League Elite Camp, but he did get the opportunity to show off his particular style in front of NBA scouts, coaches and front office types. His draft ceiling is still late second round given how the NBA has mostly moved away from centers with his mix of size and skill, but all it takes is one to take a flyer on a unique draft piece.
Best case for IllinoisThe path back to Champaign isn’t exactly an easy one for Cockburn. Not after he sold a substantial amount of team issued gear on The Players Trunk this spring, which is listed as a no-go as part of Illinois’ new name, image and likeness program. Where there’s a will, though, there’s usually a way, and Cockburn catching alley-oops from Andre Curbelo would be the ideal for the Illini in 2021-22.
Worst case for CockburnEven if he doesn’t get drafted — and there’s a real chance that doesn’t happen — Cockburn will still find a team somewhere to pay him to play basketball. It’s a global game, and former Illini have found success all over the world playing in top leagues. There’s always the G League, too, which can be a direct path to the NBA. A total of 33 players were called up in 2020-21 on both two-way and 10-day contracts.
Worst case for IllinoisIt might not be a dagger to the heart of the program, but seeing Cockburn suit up for another college basketball team in 2021-22 would certainly not be ideal. It’s one thing if he’s plying his basketball trade in the NBA (great for the Illini) or in another professional league (still a good thing). Leading another college team on a conference title or national championship hunt? Yikes.
