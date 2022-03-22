With the offseason in full effect for Illinois following Sunday’s 68-53 loss to Houston in the second round
of the NCAA tournament, beat writer Scott Richey addresses four key questions for the Illini (More, C-2-3):
What will the roster shuffle look like?
No team avoids offseason roster change anymore. It’s part of the game, whether it’s early entrants for the NBA draft or players in the transfer portal. So don’t expect the Illinois roster to remain static for 2022-23 beyond the expected senior losses. Kofi Cockburn’s decision looms the largest. The 7-foot center eschewed professional basketball for at least one more season of college basketball and reaped more rewards this year. Then there’s Andre Curbelo. The once glorified point guard has been turned on by part of the fan base, and his second half “DNP: Coach’s decision” Sunday against Houston was peculiar. The potential that had some mentioning Curbelo as a preseason All-American heading into 2021-22 is still there. If he stays healthy, can he harness it?
Can they make another run in 2023?
The best way for Illinois to snap its 17-year streak without a Sweet 16 appearance? Keep getting chances. Counting the pandemic-canceled 2020 NCAA tournament, the Illini are on a streak of three teams good enough for a berth. Whether the 2022-23 team can make it four in a row is up in the air. Cockburn opting for a fourth season isn’t a 100 percent guarantee of another trip to the NCAA tournament, but it’ll help. Even if he doesn’t return, there’s still a good chance. RJ Melendez seems primed for a bigger role as a sophomore, and three intriguing incoming freshmen could make a difference, too. That’s not to mention the players Illinois still might pursue. Five-star 2022 guard Skyy Clark is still in the Illini’s crosshairs, and there’s always the transfer portal.
What’s Brad Underwood’s status?
Don’t worry, Illini fans. He’s not going to Kansas State at least, although the coaching carousel will ultimately continue to spin in the coming weeks and months. The Wildcats officially hired Jerome Tang on Monday to replace former Illini coach Bruce Weber, but the rumors out of Manhattan, Kan., of a homecoming for Underwood were churning earlier this month. “I love Illinois,” Underwood said. “We’ve got the best fans. A great boss. We’ve got a top 10 program. We’re winning Big Ten championships. I can’t control what people say and people think.” Underwood is under contract at Illinois through the 2026-27 season and will earn $20 million total in base salary the next five years, but future success in Champaign will keep his name out there for major openings.
How can the Illini offense iprove?
Underwood said it himself Sunday after losing to Houston in the second round. The Illini played good enough defense to win that game. The shortcomings came offensively. Shooting 34 percent from the field and turning it over 17 times does not a winning team make. Here’s the thing. Illinois played some objectively great offense this season. The 93-85 win at Michigan on Feb. 27 was the peak, with an effective combination of post touches for Cockburn, open looks for the shooters (that they made) and even some ball screen action with Curbelo. Then they couldn’t come close to matching it in their next five games. The difference moving forward could be that ball screen action and having guards both willing and able to attack the basket off the dribble. Like Houston did.