Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Illinois has secured commitments from four in-state prospects this month alone and five total in the Class of 2024. Beat writer Scott Richey has a full look at the top-30 seniors in the state:
Rk., Player HEIGHT WEIGHT Position High School COLLEGE CHOICE
1. Justin Scott 6-4 310 DL St. Ignatius Uncommitted
2. Cam Williams 6-2 190 WR Glenbard South Notre Dame
3. Marquise Lightfoot 6-5 220 EDGE Kenwood Academy Uncommitted
4. Christian Bentancur 6-5 240 TE Marian Central Catholic Clemson
5. Marques Easley 6-6 335 OT Kankakee Uncommitted
6. Grant Stec 6-6 220 TE Jacobs Wisconsin
7. I’Marion Stewart 6-1 180 WR Kenwood Academy Michigan
8. Darrion Dupree 5-10 190 RB Chicago Mt. Carmel Uncommitted
9. Eric Karner 6-5 220 TE Immaculate Conception Texas A&M
10. Austin Alexander 6-1 165 CB Marian Catholic Kansas
11. Luke Williams 6-1 174 WR Naperville North Purdue
T-12. Tysean Griffin 5-11 165 ATH Morgan Park Illinois
T-12. Eddie Tuerk 6-4 280 DL Lyons Township Illinois
14. Will Nolan 6-6 275 OT Hersey Iowa
15. Bodey McCaslin 6-5 270 OT St. Charles East Iowa
16. Leontre Bradford 6-0 190 S East St. Louis Uncommitted
17. Kyan Berry-Johnson 5-10 162 WR Bolingbrook Wisconsin
18. Patrick Schaller 6-5 210 TE Glenbrook North Northwestern
19. Julian Johnson 6-5 210 ATH Waubonsie Valley Minnesota
20. Karsen Konkel 6-6 225 TE Pinckneyville Illinois
T-21. Dillan Johnson 6-2 287 DL Joliet Catholic Northwestern
T-21. William Depaepe 6-6 225 EDGE Moline Georgia Tech
23. KJ Parker 5-11 165 ATH Immaculate Conception Iowa
24. Josh Janowski 6-2 270 IOL Lincoln-Way East Iowa
25. Tony Phillips 5-6 170 RB Kankakee Uncommitted
26. Mako Grant 5-11 185 ATH Kenwood Academy Uncommitted
T-27. Mikeshun Beeler 6-3 260 DL Simeon Uncommitted
T-27. Alessio Milivojevic 6-3 210 QB Wheaton St. Francis Ball State
T-27. Jesse Watson 5-8 155 WR East St. Louis Purdue
T-27. Jaydon Wright 5-10 220 RB Kankakee Bishop McNamara Minnesota
Top targets up for grabs
Illinois is still in play for four-star Kenwood Academy edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot and four-star Chicago Mt. Carmel running back Darrion Dupree, and both took official visits to Champaign this month. Pushing those recruitments to the finish line, though, might prove challenging for Bret Bielema and Co. Lightfoot has a top six that also includes Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern California and Miami, and current projections have him staying in the Big Ten ... with the Buckeyes. Dupree left Madison, Wis., after his official without committing — and hit Champaign a weekend later — but the Badgers remain the favorite.
Rest of the class
Wheaton North defensive lineman Joe Barna and Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen — while ranked just outside of the top-30 prospects in the state — round out Illinois’ 2024 in-state haul. The five committed players might be it, too, if Lightfoot and Dupree land elsewhere. Those two are among 10 uncommitted high school prospects among the state’s top 36, with Purdue and Iowa projected to pick up one more player apiece. The Illini haven’t offered any of the other notably available recruits in the state but have at least had some interest in three-star Kankakee running back Tony Phillips.
Actually recruiting the state
Five commitments from in-state recruits in the Class of 2024 would be the fewest for Bielema in a single class since he took the Illinois job. His first full class in 2022 boasted 11 in-state recruits led by Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aidan Laughery. There were nine more in the Class of 2023 led by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin. It’s worth noting given the state of Illinois’ recruiting efforts inside its own borders before Bielema. Former Illini coach Lovie Smith signed 21 in-state prospects in five classes. That included an 0-fer in 2020, which damaged Illinois’ reputation in prep circles.