Four former Illini — Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin, Sydney Brown and Chase Brown — are expected to hear their names called during the NFL draft that runs Thursday night through Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Before the selections start coming in, N-G draft expert Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on what might happen to these Illinois standouts:
Devon Witherspoon
The cornerback hears his name ... on Thursday night, of course, keeping the C-U-to-Detroit pipeline flowing for another year as the No. 6 overall pick. The Lions might be the new favorite team in east central Illinois ... OK, let’s not go that far ... but the Big Ten’s best defensive back from last season finds a home alongside former teammate Kerby Joseph in the Lions’ much-improved secondary. The 5-foot-11 1/2, 181-pound Witherspoon helped himself out a lot by running a 4.42-second 40-yard dash during his Illinois pro day workout.
Quan Martin
The defensive back hears his name ... maybe as early as Friday night’s second round. WalterFootball.com and ESPN.com’s Matt Miller both have Martin coming off the board in the second round in their seven-round mock drafts. Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, has the 5-11, 194-pound Florida native at No. 82 overall (third round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter penciled Martin in as a late third-rounder after he played three different positions in the secondary in five seasons at Illinois (corner, free safety and nickelback).
Sydney Brown
The safety hears his name ... around the same time as Martin does. Like Witherspoon, the 5-10, 211-pound Canadian had a breakout 2022 season with six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. The Packers’ third-round pick on Friday night (No. 78 overall) might be a potential landing spot with 29-year-old safety Adrian Amos still a free agent. Reuter from NFL.com actually has Brown going well ahead of Martin at No. 49 overall (second round) to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most mocks have Brown slotting in somewhere in the third round, though.
Chase Brown
The running back hears his name ... on Saturday. Likely in the fourth or fifth rounds. The Bears using up one of their late-round picks on Brown would create an interesting storyline. Both Reuter and PFF believe that could come to fruition with the NFL.com draft analyst saying Bears management will scoop up Brown with the opening pick of the fourth round at No. 103 overall. PFF, on the other hand, has Brown, who was measured at 5-9 1/2 and 209 pounds at the NFL combine, as a fifth-round selection of Chicago (No. 148 overall).