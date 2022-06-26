Josh Whitman admits he was a little caught off guard to see Caleb Griffin in Pittsburgh in mid-March at the NCAA tournament.
A moment’s pause, though, made the Illinois athletic director realize he probably shouldn’t have been, not with the Illini playing Chattanooga in a first-round NCAA tournament game.
“Pittsburgh caught me off guard,” Whitman said. “It kind of clicked for me on that trip. I started thinking back all the different places I’ve seen him. Now, when I see him, I’m no longer surprised.”
Because Griffin is everywhere. And that’s only slight hyperbole.
The former four-sport Danville High School star turned Illinois kicker made it to 84 different sporting events in nine months.
That’s right: 84.
It all started with the Illinois-North Carolina women’s soccer game at Demirjian Park on Aug. 26, 2021, and ended the final week of May with the NCAA men’s and women’s tennis championships that Illinois hosted at Atkins Tennis Center.
“It’s always been kind of a running joke amongst friends, family,” said Chris Griffin, Caleb’s dad. “Where’s Caleb this week? What game are we going to see him at sitting courtside?”
Traveling, manGriffin hit 11 different states and went to games that ran the gamut from Schlarman’s Class 1A eighth grade boys’ basketball state championship game to watching former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu in his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls.
And basically everything else in between.
It’s the first time Griffin has kept track of every sporting event he’s attended in the academic calendar year. The sheer number of games he saw? Not a surprise.
“That’s the type of person I’ve always been,” Griffin said. “I’ve always gone to games and events. Obviously, COVID shut that down for a while, which was pretty tough on me. I knew when I was able to go back to games, back to events, I would be wherever I could be.
“That’s who I am. I like going places. I like watching sporting events. Not having that opportunity (in 2020-21) was pretty tough on me. I didn’t find anything that really filled that void. When I was able to get back to that, I obviously did that in a pretty big way.”
Obviously. But the breakdown is fairly straightforward.
It’s heavy on Illinois events, of course. Soccer dominated the list early as the first sport to start, but there was also plenty of basketball during a Big Ten championship season for Brad Underwood’s Illini and then a run of baseball, softball and tennis in the spring.
“I’ve not come across a student-athlete like him in all my years of being an athletic director,” said Whitman, who got his first college AD job back in 2010 at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse before coming back to lead his alma mater’s athletic department in 2016. “His engagement. His enthusiasm. His personality. He’s really one of a kind, and we’re thrilled to have him with us.
“I think he’s just a tremendous role model for all of our student-athletes. Obviously, we don’t expect everybody to attend 84 different events, but his visibility and his ability to connect, it’s not a stunt. He shows up because he has really meaningful relationships with the student-athletes who are participating. That, I think more than anything else, speaks volumes about who Caleb is. He’s really taken the time to invest and develop these friendships with his peers in other sports.”
Supporting his peopleThat’s the thread that binds what would, at first glance, seem like outliers on Griffin’s list of 84 events. But only if you weren’t up to date on other college rosters across the country. Those trips were all about catching up with and supporting his Danville friends.
The trips to watch Notre Dame women’s basketball meant reuniting with Anaya Peoples. Spending most of the first few weeks of January on the road created opportunities to see Erin Houpt and Mercer women’s basketball, Tevin Smith and Denver men’s basketball, Kendle Moore and Colorado State men’s basketball and Sean Houpt and Florida Tech men’s basketball.
“I really like traveling, but people ask, ‘Do you have a bucket list? Where do you want to go?’” Griffin said. “I really want to go places where my friends are, where my people are. That allows me to see the country, see different parts of the country, and hang out with my friends and spend time with them. That’s honestly the best part about it.”
Chris Griffin isn’t surprised by the lengths his son has gone to see his friends play.
“He had everything from the flights to the games to the Greyhound bus ticket all mapped out,” Chris Griffin said about his son’s early January spent on the road. “How do you say ‘no’ to that? When he’s gone through that much trouble to find Greyhound bus tickets, I had to give him the green light. … He loves Danville and loves his friends and does everything he can to get to all of their events when possible and then does the same thing with every U of I sport that he has.”
A memorable March weekendGriffin’s second trip to Colorado in March — a spur of the moment decision to watch Moore play in his Senior Night game with the Rams — created easily the craziest 48 hours of the entire nine months worth of sports.
Crazier than a nine-overtime football win at Penn State last October. Even crazier than the only real travel horror story from that span after watching Illinois volleyball in the Sweet 16 in early December in Austin, Texas, with transportation issues extending that particular trip about 10 hours.
Partly because Moore had no idea Griffin was coming to Fort Collins, Colo., that weekend. Partly because of everything Griffin ultimately witnessed.
“I left Chicago at like 6 o’clock on Friday and got to Fort Collins at 1 a.m.,” Griffin said. “Kendle was asleep, so I surprised him at his apartment. I had his roommate open the door and I threw water on him in his sleep. He had no clue what I was doing there.”
Colorado State beat Boise State in its regular-season finale to sweep the league champion Broncos. The court at Moby Arena was stormed.
Griffin flew back to Illinois early the next morning, got in a kicking session at Memorial Stadium and made his way across the street for Illinois men’s basketball’s regular-season finale against Iowa.
The Illini won 74-72 and secured a share of the Big Ten title. Lou Henson Court was stormed.
“That was probably the most exciting 48 hours I’ve ever experienced,” Griffin said.
Keep the trips comingGriffin is still going to hit the road — he prefers road trips to flights if at all possible — to see as many events in the next year as he can. Just maybe with an emphasis on getting out after football season. The redshirt senior kicker, who already has both his bachelor’s in marketing and master’s in management, knows his sole focus has to be on football this fall.
After redshirting in 2018 and then backing up Chase McLaughlin and James McCourt, Griffin knows his time has come to take over as Illinois kicker. A rough spring only reinforced to Griffin what he needs to do in the next month before training camp starts.
“I went through a few struggles during the spring, but that’s just part of being the guy,” he said. “That’s a different feeling for me. I didn’t live up to my standards where I thought I would be or felt I have been. It’s been a lot of work once spring ball ended. Just getting some things corrected and getting some tweaks. I feel really good going into fall camp.
“I’d say it’s more of a mindset thing. I haven’t really had the pressure of being the guy in a few years. I had it in spring ball of 2019. I was supposed to be the guy going into the fall of 2019, and I haven’t really had that feeling until this past spring. I didn’t handle it correctly. My mind wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t as focused as I needed to be in some of the practices. I feel like I’ve started to find my edge again.”
Giving back to his hometownGriffin will pass on some of his kicking knowledge July 6 at the Danville High School practice field with his first free kicking camp. It’s something Griffin said he’s always wanted to do and took the steps to do so this year after volunteering at former Danville star turned Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield’s camp in May.
“This summer I was like, ‘Hey, let’s get this done,” Griffin said, adding he has tentative plans to host another kicking camp in Urbana and one more potentially in Bloomington. “I feel like I have a lot of knowledge in an area not a lot of people have knowledge, so it’s my opportunity to give back and use the information I have.”
Griffin also volunteered at Illinois football’s youth camp last week. Helping out younger athletes interested in football was part of the appeal.
“I remember being in their shoes when I was growing up,” Griffin said. “I got to the Illinois camp, and all the kids that come to camp, I’m living their dream. I can be that guy who gives them motivation. I’m able to be that guy the can look up to. … Anything I can do to help them, I feel better as a person if I do that.”
Griffin said he has 14 kickers signed up for his Danville camp next month. He’s able to take up to 30, but will work with however many he gets. Fewer kickers means more one-on-one time, which is invaluable.
“He wants to give back to his community and fellow kickers and help anybody where he can,” said Chris Griffin, who added he would be back in his role as official ball shagger for the camp. “He’s a very good, committed kid to his community and his family and everything else. To see him give back like that and want to do it and not want to charge anybody for it is very commendable.”