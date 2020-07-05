Which hoops recruits should Illinois prioritize?
Which recruits should Illinois men’s basketball prioritize?
Illinois will still only be able to recruit virtually through the end of August (and maybe longer). Beat writer Scott Richey came up with 20 recruits in the 2020-23 classes that should be at the top of the list:
Omaha Biliew
Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), Class of 2023
Expect Biliew’s already high profile to grow even more now that he’s transferred from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) to the prep power in the desert.
AJ Casey
Tinley Park, Class of 2022
Casey put up superb numbers as a sophomore, averaging 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks and is the next big thing in state of Illinois recruiting.
Max Christie
Rolling Meadows, Class of 2021
Is Christie to Illinois the longest of long shots? Probably. But if there’s even a chance to land an in-state five-star prospect, the Illini should swing for the fences.
Kendrick DeLuna
San Antonio Cornerstone Christian,
Class of 2023
New name on Illinois’ board, but he’s certainly getting a good hoops education from SACC coach and former Spur Bruce Bowen.
Gradey Dick
Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), Class of 2022
Brad Underwood knows a thing or two about high school basketball in the state of Kansas. Dick was the Jayhawk State’s best in 2019-20.
Rodney Gallagher
Laurel Highlands (Pa.),
Class of 2023
It’s never too early to start thinking about the Class of 2023, and Gallagher, a two-sport star, could wind up one of the best in the country.
Jaden Hardy
Coronado (Nev.), Class of 2021
Kentucky might be the favorite, but Illinois remains in the mix for the top 10 five-star guard. Underwood’s long relationship with the Hardy family could be key.
Jaquan Harris
St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.),
Class of 2022
Harris has good size for a point guard at 6-foot-4 and produced as a sophomore in fertile Illini recruiting territory.
Mac Etienne
Brewster Academy (N.H.),
Class of 2021
Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year this past season (thanks to 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks per game) has been a top Illini priority for months.
David Jones
Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.), Class of 2021
Who better to sell to Jones than fellow Dominican guard Andres Feliz. The Illini have a clear story to tell about how to become a difference-maker.
Ramel Lloyd Jr.
Dream City Christian (Ariz.),
Class of 2022
Underwood likes his players to have varied skill sets. Depending on how the 2021 class shakes out, a 6-6 point guard is a different piece.
Jordan Nesbitt
St. Louis Christian Academy,
Class of 2021
Nesbitt’s early impression on the Illinois coaching staff — 37 points in Champaign last November — was clearly a good one.
Trey Pettigrew
Fenwick, Class of 2022
Pettigrew’s breakout sophomore season last winter (16 points and three assists per game) only portends good things with the Friars in 2020-21.
Rafael Pinzon
Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.),
Class of 2021
All that time spent recruiting Andre Curbelo meant plenty of looks at Pinzon, who, like Curbelo, has international experience with Puerto Rico.
Jaden Schutt
Yorkville Christian, Class of 2022
Shooting matters so much in the college game these days, and while it might be hyperbolic to call Schutt the best shooter in the state, but it also might not be.
Silas Sunday
Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.),
Class of 2022
One massive center born outside the U.S. and played his high school ball in New York worked for Illinois. What if he’s the next Kofi Cockburn?
Javonte Taylor
Morgan Park, Class of 2023
The Mustangs’ veteran guard trio of Adam Miller, Marcus Watson and Brandon Weston drew most of the limelight in 2019-20, but Taylor could be Morgan Park’s next star.
Alex Tchikou
Dream City Christian (Ariz.),
Class of 2020
The recently reclassified Tchikou has Illinois in his top nine. The Illini don’t have a power forward like him. Or a scholarship to give right now.
Khoi Thurmon
Copley (Ohio), Class of 2023
Thurmon didn’t waste any time becoming a go-to player for the Indians during his freshman season. That he’s originally from Chicago doesn’t hurt in his recruitment from the Illini’s perspective.
Brandon Weston
Morgan Park, Class of 2021
Keep one eye on Macomb and new Western Illinois assistant Nick Irvin? Probably not a bad idea, but maybe new Illini Adam Miller can out-recruit his former coach in landing the talented guard.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).