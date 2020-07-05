College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Which recruits should Illinois men’s basketball prioritize?

Illinois will still only be able to recruit virtually through the end of August (and maybe longer). Beat writer Scott Richey came up with 20 recruits in the 2020-23 classes that should be at the top of the list:

Omaha Biliew

Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), Class of 2023

Expect Biliew’s already high profile to grow even more now that he’s transferred from Dowling Catholic (Iowa) to the prep power in the desert.

AJ Casey

Tinley Park, Class of 2022

Casey put up superb numbers as a sophomore, averaging 22 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks and is the next big thing in state of Illinois recruiting.

Max Christie

Rolling Meadows, Class of 2021

Is Christie to Illinois the longest of long shots? Probably. But if there’s even a chance to land an in-state five-star prospect, the Illini should swing for the fences.

Kendrick DeLuna

San Antonio Cornerstone Christian,

Class of 2023

New name on Illinois’ board, but he’s certainly getting a good hoops education from SACC coach and former Spur Bruce Bowen.

Gradey Dick

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), Class of 2022

Brad Underwood knows a thing or two about high school basketball in the state of Kansas. Dick was the Jayhawk State’s best in 2019-20.

Rodney Gallagher

Laurel Highlands (Pa.),

Class of 2023

It’s never too early to start thinking about the Class of 2023, and Gallagher, a two-sport star, could wind up one of the best in the country.

Jaden Hardy

Coronado (Nev.), Class of 2021

Kentucky might be the favorite, but Illinois remains in the mix for the top 10 five-star guard. Underwood’s long relationship with the Hardy family could be key.

Jaquan Harris

St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.),

Class of 2022

Harris has good size for a point guard at 6-foot-4 and produced as a sophomore in fertile Illini recruiting territory.

Mac Etienne

Brewster Academy (N.H.),

Class of 2021

Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year this past season (thanks to 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks per game) has been a top Illini priority for months.

David Jones

Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.), Class of 2021

Who better to sell to Jones than fellow Dominican guard Andres Feliz. The Illini have a clear story to tell about how to become a difference-maker.

Ramel Lloyd Jr.

Dream City Christian (Ariz.),

Class of 2022

Underwood likes his players to have varied skill sets. Depending on how the 2021 class shakes out, a 6-6 point guard is a different piece.

Jordan Nesbitt

St. Louis Christian Academy,

Class of 2021

Nesbitt’s early impression on the Illinois coaching staff — 37 points in Champaign last November — was clearly a good one.

Trey Pettigrew

Fenwick, Class of 2022

Pettigrew’s breakout sophomore season last winter (16 points and three assists per game) only portends good things with the Friars in 2020-21.

Rafael Pinzon

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.),

Class of 2021

All that time spent recruiting Andre Curbelo meant plenty of looks at Pinzon, who, like Curbelo, has international experience with Puerto Rico.

Jaden Schutt

Yorkville Christian, Class of 2022

Shooting matters so much in the college game these days, and while it might be hyperbolic to call Schutt the best shooter in the state, but it also might not be.

Silas Sunday

Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.),

Class of 2022

One massive center born outside the U.S. and played his high school ball in New York worked for Illinois. What if he’s the next Kofi Cockburn?

Javonte Taylor

Morgan Park, Class of 2023

The Mustangs’ veteran guard trio of Adam Miller, Marcus Watson and Brandon Weston drew most of the limelight in 2019-20, but Taylor could be Morgan Park’s next star.

Alex Tchikou

Dream City Christian (Ariz.),

Class of 2020

The recently reclassified Tchikou has Illinois in his top nine. The Illini don’t have a power forward like him. Or a scholarship to give right now.

Khoi Thurmon

Copley (Ohio), Class of 2023

Thurmon didn’t waste any time becoming a go-to player for the Indians during his freshman season. That he’s originally from Chicago doesn’t hurt in his recruitment from the Illini’s perspective.

Brandon Weston

Morgan Park, Class of 2021

Keep one eye on Macomb and new Western Illinois assistant Nick Irvin? Probably not a bad idea, but maybe new Illini Adam Miller can out-recruit his former coach in landing the talented guard.

