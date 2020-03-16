BISMARCK — Drew Reifsteck and his Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball teammates felt heartbreak last Tuesday night.
Blue Devils coach Gary Tidwell admitted Friday he still was working through emotions associated with the team’s season ending in a 59-56 Class 2A super-sectional loss to Springfield Sacret Heart-Griffin, BHRA’s only defeat against 34 wins during a remarkable season.
It turns out there was no avoiding this feeling, though. Even if the Blue Devils had knocked off the Cyclones and advanced to state for the first time in program history.
“It seems like it came out of nowhere,” said Reifsteck, the unquestioned leader of the best basketball team in BHRA history. “Tuesday night it felt like everything was fine, and then Wednesday night it’s like, ‘Holy cow.’”
It, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic. Reifsteck and his pals wound up competing in one of the state’s final basketball games of the 2019-2020 season, as the Illinois High School Association called off the rest of the season on Thursday, canceling the 1A and 2A state tournaments this past weekend, along with remaining Class 3A and 4A sectional games, super-sectional games and state tournament games.
“It takes the sting out of our loss Tuesday night,” Tidwell said, “knowing, either way, it’s our last game.”
But what if the Blue Devils had qualified for the 2A state semifinals at Peoria’s Carver Arena? They would have been scheduled to play Friday night. And there’s a good chance they would have been at or near the building when learning of their season’s sudden end. That was the case for Roanoke-Benson in 1A, with Peoria-based television reporter Jim Mattson tweeting out images of Rockets players inside the facility mere hours before the IHSA followed the lead of many other sports organizations throughout the country and world.
“It’s just horrible, I’m sure,” Reifsteck said. “I would’ve been devastated. I probably would’ve dropped down and started crying.
“Especially going into that tournament, it’s just been so many what-ifs. Were we good enough to prove ourselves? Were we good enough to win state? ... It would be devastating.”
For seniors such as Reifsteck, the unanswered questions are especially brutal.
There’s been discussion about allowing some sort of extra eligibility to NCAA athletes whose careers appear over because of the coronavirus pandemic. That won’t happen for high school athletes, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement Friday that all state schools will be shut down from this upcoming Tuesday through March 30 highlights fears those seniors may not have spring sports to fall back on.
“Devastating news, I’m sure, for those teams that have dreamed about playing in the state tournament series their whole lives,” Tidwell said, “Not being granted that access has got to hurt.”
There’s been mixed reaction to sports organizations across the nation shutting down in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. Tidwell finds himself “shocked” over the cancelation of not only the IHSA state basketball tournaments, but also the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and much more.
“It’s a tough call,” Tidwell said. “It seems to be, from my perspective, a little bit of an overreaction. But I’m not a medical expert, so I’m not sure my opinion matters.”
Reifsteck is cognizant of the fact he and his friends were playing hoops in a confined setting filled with people just days ago, and now large gatherings have been banned at many places nationwide.
“It’s kind of insane to think there was 2,500 people in that gym,” Reifsteck said of Tuesday night’s game held at The Recreation and Athletic Center on the University of Illinois-Springfield campus, “and then the next night things just blow up and there’s no more basketball.”
Reifsteck, who on Thursday learned he was voted to the five-player Associated Press 2A all-state first team, said coronavirus wasn’t even on the radar for the Blue Devils leading into Tuesday night’s super-sectional game.
“A little bit toward the postseason we started talking about getting to bed at a decent time and staying healthy,” Reifsteck said. “But nothing about coronavirus.”
Now, the disease is dominating headlines in all walks of life. That’s especially true in sports, which have ground to a halt in the wake of the pandemic.
“This is a great time of the year, especially for basketball players,” Reifsteck said. “You’re watching games any free chance you get. To not have that, it’s like almost a sense of feeling lost.”
Preps coordinator Colin Likas writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at clikasNG.