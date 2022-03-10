CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title with Sunday night's win against Iowa. A major topic of conversation the next day, though, wasn’t about the Illini eking out a 74-72 victory against the Hawkeyes. It was about the alleged verbal abuse directed at Iowa forwards Kris Murray and Keegan Murray.
It wasn’t the first time either. Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell took to Twitter the day after the Buckeyes beat Illinois 86-83 in Champaign on Feb. 24 to discuss how “rude and disrespectful” some Illini fans were during the game. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann also addressed that in his postgame press conference.
That burgeoning pattern of startling fan behavior prompted an open letter from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman on Thursday. It was part apology to Liddell and the Murrays and part a plea to the Illini fan base to clean up its act.
“At various games throughout this season, we witnessed troubling behavior from some of our fans that cast an unnecessary, ugly shadow on an otherwise memorable season,” part of Whitman’s letter read. “Some fans crossed the line with our opponents, choosing to deliver targeted, hateful, insensitive comments at opposing student-athletes and coaches. … As an alumnus, letterwinner, and now the athletic director, I am disappointed and embarrassed by our behavior. We must be better. And we will be.”
Whitman noted a key part of college athletics is shaping an environment at places like State Farm Center to create a true home-court advantage. Making an opponent uncomfortable on the road is the goal, and the fans play a significant role in that.
“As a rule, make it hard, but don't make it hurt,” Whitman wrote in his letter. “It's a subtle distinction, but one that's incredibly important. As with many things in life, there is always a line. Good sportsmanship requires it. Human decency and mutual respect define it. And this season, some number of Fighting Illini fans regularly crossed it. We become what we are willing to tolerate. And we cannot tolerate this.”
Illinois is still five-plus months away from the first football game of the 2022 season at Memorial Stadium. It's even longer before the Illinois men's basketball team will return to State Farm Center ahead of the 2022-23 season. But Whitman said as next fall approaches, new policies related to sportsmanship will be in place. Breaching said policies could yield sanctions and loss of privileges.
“Again, to our opponents, I offer my sincere apology,” Whitman’s letter ended. “When you come to Champaign, you will be surrounded by some of the most passionate, loud, obnoxious fans you have ever experienced, and I promise you will count the minutes until you are allowed to return to the solace of the locker room.
“But from today forward, even in the face of such intense competitive pressure, our fans will respect the work you have done to step into the arena, and if they can be identified as having crossed the line of proper decorum and good sportsmanship, we will take immediate action to remedy the situation.”