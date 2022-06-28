Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman dove deep on the state of Illinois athletics and college athletics as a whole Tuesday afternoon during his annual media roundtable in Champaign. Here's a sampling of what he had to say:
On name, image and likeness
"As I look out over the landscape, I think we still very much remain in a testing phase. I feel like there's a lot of testing of the boundaries trying to figure out exactly what the rules of the road are. A lot of the things we anticipated would be challenges have been challenges. We have a patchwork of state laws that all have some differing levels of engagement and restriction. We have a federal government that hasn't chosen to get involved. We have an NCAA that I think in part, due to the Alston decision, is a little uneasy to insert itself too directly. As a result, we have a set of rules that essentially amount to posted speed limits, but there aren't a lot of cops on the road."
On the success of Illini men's basketball
"It's been well-documented we've had the league's most successful program over the last three seasons. Incredibly proud of the progress we've made, of course marked by the 2021 tournament championship at the conference level and a regular season title this most recent season. ... As I look back on (coach Brad Underwood's) tenure it has not always been sunshine and rainbows. We understand that. From the beginning, it was an intense project, and it was one that we knew was going to take some time. He stayed the course. He's very committed to the vision that he has."
On facility projects on the UI campus
"We are now putting the finishing touches on what we have affectionately referred to as the 'six projects in five years plan.' Not the most creative name that we could have come up with, but that's what it was. It's actually grown, depending on how you count them, to probably eight or nine projects in five years. ... Coming out of the pandemic we've pivoted a bit on our strategy around (Memorial Stadium). As we have looked at a post-pandemic world, in order for us to do what I'd call our dream house scenario at Memorial Stadium, our estimates are somewhere around $200 million to tackle the east and the south. We realize that's not realistic for us in the near term, so we're going to start making some incremental improvements each year to that facility."