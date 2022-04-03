CHAMPAIGN — The number of Division I men’s basketball players in the transfer portal topped 1,000 this week.
It’s not a new concept — players have always transferred — but they are doing so in greater numbers year after year.
The concept of the transfer portal and the offseason change made a year ago to grant immediate eligibility for every first-time transfer have combined to bring what amounts to free agency to college basketball.
More than 1,700 players transferred last year in the first year of the eligibility changes. That’s nearly triple the number of transfers from a decade ago and a high-water mark that could be passed again this offseason.
The latest batch of transfers saw the remaining players at LSU bail after Will Wade was fired. New coach Matt McMahon already brought some reinforcements from Murray State with him, but he has an entire roster to rebuild. Other players, like Memphis’ Landers Nolley II, Boise State’s Emmanuel Akot and Louisville’s Matt Cross, started their careers at Virginia Tech, Arizona and Miami, respectively, but are looking to transfer again.
Suffice to say, how the transfer portal continues to evolve is an aspect Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and his colleagues are monitoring. Whitman’s attention, though, is on the number of players that never leave the portal upon entering it.
“The reality is there are lot more people getting into the portal than coming out of it meaning not every person that gets in has a place to go,” Whitman said during an appearance on ‘Illini Pella SaturdaySportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM. “I think that story is going to get more broadly told, and I think it’s going to get more widely understood. People are going to recognize that the portal is not necessarily the panacea that they perceive it to be. Essentially, it’s a game of musical chairs, and when the music stops, not everybody has a place to sit down.”
The concept of the transfer portal began in the fall of 2018 with the idea to make transferring more of a seamless process. Athletes no longer had to receive permission to contact other schools once they decided to transfer.
The number of transfers didn’t immediately skyrocket in college basketball, but they have grown. They topped 1,000 in 2020 before peaking last year with the potential to set a new record this offseason. Players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal and be eligible for the 2022-23 season.
Whitman dropped a couple common turns of phrase in describing the permanence of the transfer portal. As in the “train has really left the station” and coaches and administrators weren’t “going to put the toothpaste back in the tube” after the immediate eligibility changes were made to set football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and hockey on the same standard as the other Division I sports.
“It got really hard for us to look at the athletes in those sports and say, ‘Well, in these other 25 sports the athletes can transfer and compete right away, but the athletes in these five, you can’t,’” Whitman said. “There really wasn’t a healthy justification to point to that group of five sports and say you’re being treated differently and here’s the reason. There really wasn’t a good reason.”
The original transfer rules for all sports included a sit-out season — a requisite year in residency — at the new school to become eligible. One change Whitman said he would consider a positive step would be to put that year of residency earlier in an athlete’s career. Whitman isn’t looking to eliminate the ability for athletes to transfer after one season, but said requiring three or four semesters at one school before to receive immediate eligibility after a transfer was an intriguing possibility.
“I’ve said from the beginning when the transfer portal first became a topic of conversation that there was real value and merit in the idea, but I felt like it needed to be pushed back later in a student-athlete’s experience,” Whitman said. “I felt like giving immediate eligibility to someone who had been at a first institution for a semester or even a year wasn’t incentivizing the right behavior in terms of trying to teach people to push through adversity, to confront challenge, to build relationships (and) to give things an opportunity to settle and become comfortable.”