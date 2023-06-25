CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman and the Illinois athletics department have overseen numerous facility upgrades and creations in recent years.
Among the highest-profile are the Smith Center’s construction, Demirjian Park’s opening and Ubben Basketball Complex’s overhaul.
Less talked about, in the grand scheme of things, is what has occurred at the home of Illini football.
During his annual media roundtable last Wednesday, Whitman divulged that his department has invested more than $8 million into Memorial Stadium upgrades over the last three years.
“I talked last year about how our approach was to provide for incremental improvement into that stadium,” Whitman said. “We continue to take some bites of the apple. Some of the bites are a little smaller. Some of the bites are a bit bigger.”
On the latter end of the spectrum is a desired four-part renovations bundle that would address visual and auditory improvements within the historic building.
“We’ve referred to it internally as the stadium four-pack,” Whitman said. “The price tag on that right now is $25 to $30 million. The timing of that will be driven by how soon we’re able to identify funding sources.”
The four elements included in this package are in-stadium Wi-Fi connectivity, a new video board, new LED lighting towers and “distributed sound” which Whitman said would replace the current system that “just blow(s) it out from the south end zone.”
“Those things ... will make a dramatic difference in the fan experience,” Whitman said. “We really focused on that.”
Such also is the case with some stadium renovations that already have been completed, or are in the works.
Among changes Whitman said Illini fans can expect to see when they enter Memorial Stadium for this coming season are “new, polished concrete floors on the east side”; “larger TVs in the concourses”; the opening of windows above the east wall’s doors, in order to permit more natural lighting in the concourse; and “new flooring and fixtures in all the bathrooms on the east side,” including the removal of trough toilets in the men’s rooms.
“We’ve got more modern amenities,” Whitman said. “After this season, we have plans to come in and fully remodel the south bathrooms. And we’ll undertake additional painting in the east main hall, including of our ramps and under some of the balconies.”
Whitman described the stadium’s east hall as appearing “dramatically different ... than it was even two years ago.” He envisions other parts of the venerable building fitting that bill moving forward, too.
“At some point, we’ll look to do some things in the south, may look to do some things in the north, but that’s down the road,” Whitman said. “The price tags on those things are just prohibitive at this point in time.
“We’re continuing to swing away at that building, and obviously, it’s such a critical space for us.”
Whitman also spoke Wednesday about game-day experience alterations fans can anticipate this fall.
The AD said his department is working to connect with an outside contract group that can handle the management and staffing of its future sporting events.
“We have recently struggled to fully staff a number of our events, in particular football,” Whitman said. “Our fans have experienced, as a result, some level of diminished service. We want to address that.
“We get the benefit of (the contract organization) going out and recruiting, fully staffing, training and doing all that in a centralized way, and we’re excited about that.”
Whitman also acknowledged impending “meaningful changes” in Memorial Stadium’s concessions offerings.
He described his department adding “almost 50 new points of sale” at the venue for this coming season. Among those are what he called “walkthrough markets.”
“If you’ve had a chance to be in some of the professional stadiums, where you don’t necessarily have to walk in line, you can go in and kind of help yourself and pay on the way out,” Whitman said. “We’ll have two of those in the east, we’ll have one in the south (and) we’ll have one in the west.”
Whitman said the number of food trucks on site at Memorial Stadium also will increase.
“We’ve had some food trucks in the south horseshoe for a couple years now,” Whitman said. “We’ll be adding food trucks on the east sidewalk, outside the hall of the stadium.”
Whitman said Illinois also will “pilot some in-seat service in the west balcony” for games at Memorial Stadium this coming season.
One last change Whitman brought up Wednesday was to “scripts” for in-game activities provided at Memorial Stadium when actual football isn’t being played.
“It’s just a great opportunity for us to take a fresh look at everything we do inside Memorial Stadium on a Saturday afternoon,” Whitman said, “and make sure it keeps people’s attention, drives energy around the team and the action that’s happening on the field.
“A lot of good stuff to look forward to at Memorial Stadium this fall.”
Illini coach Bret Bielema admitted he doesn’t “get knee-deep into those details” surrounding off-field renovations and changes at Memorial Stadium. But he also expressed happiness hearing about them.
“I go back to when I was a player from ’88 to ’92. We came here and had great games against Illinois when I was at Iowa. The environment that was here was very, very special. But the game has evolved a lot since then,” Bielema said. “Technology in the stadium, the graphics, the scoreboard, the interaction, all of that’s relevant and all of that’s important.
“The things they’ve done to the exterior have been really noticeable to me, and, hopefully, that’s noticeable to the fans. ... The best thing I can do is, hopefully, win games and put them in the seats, but anything that’s on the outside world looking in helps all of us.”