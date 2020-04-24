CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA’s cancelation of all remaining winter and spring sports in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic created just two lost revenue streams for the Illinois athletic department this fiscal year.
The approximate $2.5 million shortfall stemming from the loss of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament and NCAA tournament is something Illini athletic director Josh Whitman said the department could absorb.
The next fiscal year, which begins July 1, is where the uncertainty lies. Football and men’s basketball are the primary revenue drivers not only for Illinois, but for most college athletic departments.
Any change to those respective seasons would have financial implications. Those financial circumstances would be further complicated by what a changed season would mean for TV contracts and other ancillary income derived from having fans in the stands in terms of ticket sales, concessions and merchandise.
Whitman will have to make decisions in regards to his department’s finances. That’s why a group in the DIA has met all day every Friday since the pandemic hit and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future to prepare to make those decisions when the time comes. Contingencies and cost-saving measures are the regular theme in those meetings.
“We’ve put together a fairly extensive list of all the levers that we could pull,” Whitman said. “We’re in the process of developing a matrix where we would have, essentially, all the various things that are available to us, how much money we think we could save by pulling on those various levers and what timeline would have to exist in order to make those decisions and realize the cost saving that would come from them.
“We’re studying it. The challenge is that we have incomplete information. Just like everybody else, we’re operating in an environment where we don’t know what our two revenue drivers — football and men’s basketball — will look like. For now, we’re just trying to put good plans together so that as we have more information in the weeks and months ahead, we’ll have a good idea of which direction we need to go and what the outlook starts to look like as we get more information available to us.”
Different scenarios for the 2020 college football season have started to emerge in the past couple weeks. Everything is still on the table from a shortened nine-game schedule, pushing the start of a full 12-game schedule to October and even pushing the entire season to a spring start in 2021.
Football has to be figured out first. Whitman said between approximately 55-60 percent of the Illinois athletic budget can be attributed to football. The Illini are scheduled to kick off the 2020 season on Sept. 4 against Illinois State at Memorial Stadium.
“If you lose some percentage of that — some high percentage of that revenue — that’s meaningful, and we’d have to look at some fairly dramatic operational changes to try and endure that,” Whitman said. “We’re hopeful that some football will be played. I think there’s a lot of different ways this could play out, and we’re optimistic that one of those scenarios — which will have its own set of challenges but would certainly be better than no football — will ultimately come to pass.”
The sheer number of current unknown factors, however, leaves a murky view of what the true nature of potential lost revenue could be given any changes to the college football season. There are questions that have to be answered that simply don’t have answers now.
“I think there are a lot of different ideas being put on the table, and very few of them are being dismissed out of hand,” Whitman said. “I think everybody’s looking at all the different scenarios and trying to evaluate each one on its merits, the pros and the cons. I think one of the biggest challenges is they each have fairly extended lists of both. It depends on where we’re at in the pandemic by a particular point in time and how people will respond.
“I think the biggest challenge here is we’re probably going to need to make some decisions with incomplete information. I think we have to avoid making those decisions prematurely — trying to push those as late as we can so we have as much information as possible.”
One decision Whitman has made is Illinois’ response to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes whose seniors were cut short. The Illini will welcome back seniors who choose to return at the same scholarship level they currently have. Of the approximately 30 seniors, Whitman said he expects 15 of them to come back for the 2020-21 school year.
“The reality is we have about a $13 million scholarship bill each year for our 500 student-athletes,” Whitman said. “By adding these 15 back in for next year, we anticipate somewhere around $400,000 or $450,000 of incremental scholarship expense. Whether we have a $13 million scholarship obligation or a $13.4 million scholarship obligation in the face of some of the challenges that could come, we felt comfortable taking on that commitment to them given the commitment they’ve made to this program the last several years. We have a number of different plans in place and are starting to develop those more fully if we do need to take fairly dramatic steps to save costs, we’re prepared to do that and still honor those commitments.”