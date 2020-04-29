CHAMPAIGN — Name, image and likeness has become a buzz-worthy phrase around college athletics in the last year. Soon, college athletes will be able to cash in on all three via endorsements and other avenues related to personal appearances, businesses they start and social media content.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that its Board of Governors supports rule changes permitting student-athletes to receive compensation from third-party endorsements related to or separate from their athletic pursuit.
Student-athletes can identify themselves by sport and school, but the use of conference or school logos or trademarks would not be allowed. Universities and colleges are also prohibited from paying any student-athletes for name, image and likeness activities.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman voiced approval of the shift in ideology from the NCAA.
“I am encouraged by today’s announcement, which will form the framework for legislation that would formally create a new name-image-likeness paradigm starting with the 2021-22 academic year," Whitman said in an official release. "I appreciate the NCAA and its working group, co-chaired by my Big Ten colleague Gene Smith, for their leadership, diligence, and creativity in developing such a progressive slate of concepts to provide increased opportunities for our student-athletes to benefit from use of their NIL.
"As I have stated previously, these are complicated questions, and I applaud the working group for tackling many of them directly. A number of questions still require consideration, and I look forward to being an active participant in the next steps toward a January approval.”
The recommendation from the NCAA Board of Governors now moves to the rules-making structure in all three NCAA divisions for further consideration. The NCAA is expected to adopt the new name, image and likeness rules by January.