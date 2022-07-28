INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bielema surveyed the state of the Illinois football program after the 2021 season and compiled a list of changes he’d like to make.
A 5-7 record — and how the Illini got there — in his first season changed Bielema’s view.
One big ask Bielema made to Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman happened during the season with a raise and extension for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters. Walters is now signed through the 2024 season and will make $1,050,000 this upcoming season after helping turn around the Illini defense.
The next came just after the new year when Bielema replaced offensive coordinator Tony Petersen with Barry Lunney Jr. The move to fire Petersen was another costly choice in terms of buyout for Petersen and new salary for Lunney.
But that wasn’t the only money spent, nor only changes to the program. The offseason also included the purchase of customized, top-of-the-line helmets and pushing a turf change at Memorial Stadium up a couple years.
Whitman said “yes” to them all.
“(Replacing the helmets) was a huge cost factor, but he knew it was important,” Bielema said Wednesday during Illinois’ appearance at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. “A simple thing like that kind of changed a couple things in our equipment room with shoulder pads and the way we equip our players. The huge thing is they moved up the transition of the turf at Memorial Stadium. That was a huge undertaking financially and also for scheduling. There’s all kinds of little things that Josh and I have talked early stages of as we evolved after that 5-7 season looking at what we need to be successful. It’s been a huge work in progress.”
Whitman was in regular communication with Bielema throughout the 2021 season and the subsequent offseason to identify and address program needs. The purpose is to hit Bielema’s goal of building a consistent winner in Champaign. So far, Whitman has given him all the tools to do just that.
“We’ve really addressed a lot of what I would call the big rocks in terms of our potential to grow and become more competitive,” Whitman said. “Now, we’re looking at incremental change. What are some things we can do that will continue to pave the way for the program to progress? Ultimately, those evolve through conversations he and I have, and we try to be as aggressive as we can to address those things as we develop.”
That’s the challenge Whitman sees Illinois facing heading into the 2022 season and Bielema’s second year leading the program. As incremental changes to the program are made, matching changes from a success standpoint have to come, too.
Whitman said he was pleased with the progress Bielema made in his first season. The improvements defensively, of course, led the way on the field. The culture change inside the Smith Center was equally important.
“There’s a renewed sense of confidence,” Whitman said. “As we head into this new year, it’s continuing to build on that. To me, that’s really the secret. You’ve got to make incremental progress each year. You can’t take steps back. You’ve got to continue to push yourself forward.”
Bielema referenced a positive vibe inside the Smith Center during his time at the podium Wednesday. It’s a positive vibe Whitman said has permeated throughout the Illinois athletic department.
“There’s a raised expectation for competitiveness,” Whitman said. “There’s great energy. There’s a lot of support amongst our student-athletes for one another. … That, to me, speaks volumes about the culture we’ve tried to create here.”
Getting the same level of buy-in and energy from the fan base is the next goal. Bielema has touted the increase in student ticket sales in his 19 months as coach as a serious positive for the program.
“Last year, we had record numbers of student ticket sales,” Whitman added. “At least the highest number since 2012. We’re ahead of pace from where we were a year ago, which is exciting. I always kind of look to our student section to set the tone for the entire building — really, for the pulse of our fan base. We had a number of sellouts in our student section last year. I anticipate and hope that will happen again this year.”
Illinois’ summer “tailgate tour” gave Whitman a better feeling about the level of interest and excitement from the fan base.
“To get out around the state and visit with our fans where they are — where they live — it was evident the enthusiasm they have for this football program,” the Illini athletic director said. “All things are pointing up, and really looking forward to a great opener and seeing the tailgate lots full again and having great energy in Memorial Stadium.”