CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman is quick to tell people he's a fan of the name, image and likeness concept that's taken college sports by storm.
"I'm not anti-NIL. I love NIL," Illinois' athletic director said of college athletes being able to make money off themselves through marketing and promotional functions. "It's long overdue. I (also) am a big believer in calling a spade a spade."
In that respect, Whitman isn't afraid to express his worries and frustrations with how NIL looks and is being treated within the NCAA and across the nation.
"Let's let NIL be NIL, same way that it is for Tiger Woods and Aaron Rodgers and all those (professional athletes), and let's let compensation be compensation," Whitman said. "Right now, we have a system in place that doesn't permit that, and so we've had to sort of create this workaround that doesn't feel sustainable.
"We're more familiar and comfortable with NIL. I still don't necessarily like the way it's been put together."
Whitman offered this view while conducting his annual media roundtable Wednesday afternoon at the Illini's relatively new Demirjian Park facility. He had plenty on his mind, and local media types offered plenty of questions for him.
Unsurprisingly, given the current college landscape, NIL was among the issues broached. As was the matter of athlete benefits and compensation separate from their NIL earnings.
Whitman believes the current NIL environment "would look markedly different" if there was a way in which NCAA institutions could directly compensate their student-athletes.
"What some people have termed the true NIL experience — brand marketing, personal appearances and sort of celebrity-based endorsement ... is a relatively small percentage of the NIL activity that's actually happening," Whitman said. "You have sort of this competitive NIL space that, I think, is quite different than what the original intent of the rule is."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined UI officials on campus two summers ago to sign into law a statewide NIL bill, achieved in conjunction with the NCAA approving NIL provisions for its athletes. Thirty-one states currently possess some sort of NIL legislation, according to the law firm Troutman Pepper.
Whitman described a lack of consistent, NCAA-wide guidance on NIL leading to a "mess of overlapping, interrelated state laws, policies (and) conference guidelines that at some point has to be untangled."
"I don't feel good about asking our state lawmakers to use their tools to create a competitive advantage for the University of Illinois," Whitman said. "We've gone to a place that we shouldn't be in college sports if we're trying to weaponize now, for lack of a better term, state law."
Big Ten president's plan
Whitman said he's in favor of an NIL package that Charlie Baker, the NCAA's president since March, is advocating for among lawmakers in Washington, D.C.
According to Whitman, Baker's plan addresses standardized NIL contracts, agent registration and certification, and disclosure of NIL information.
"Right now, we're writing NIL contracts from scratch, so we can standardize those to make them a little more easily digestible by our student-athletes," Whitman said. "Right now, essentially anybody who wants to can be an agent. We're getting a lot of bad advice given to our student-athletes.
"I don't know whether (disclosure of NIL information) is through public disclosure, or whether it's perhaps a privately-available database that folks like us in athletics could access and see. I don't know that we have to necessarily go the full step and have it available for everybody on the world."
Whitman's biggest worry with this package, he said, has nothing to do with the concepts it contains. Rather, he recognizes that "getting something through the United States government is incredibly hard."
"The first choice from most people, in conversations that I've been privy to, would be for Congress to provide some assistance," Whitman said. "My fear is that we've all sort of cast our stones with federal government intervention, and the likelihood of that is so, so small that we've forgotten to spend time thinking about what's the other solution."
Whitman said the NCAA as it presently functions is "not built for what I'd call revolutionary change,'" but he added that NCAA schools need to "take some steps to control our own future" when it comes to hammering out NIL and athlete compensation concerns.
"If we're not able to get something through Congress, then ultimately the NCAA is going to have to modify its rules to provide more expansive student-athlete benefits," Whitman said. "Or I think schools like Illinois and colleges in the Big Ten are going to have to decide whether continued membership in the NCAA makes sense."
Make athletes employees?
At the beginning of June, the California State Assembly voted to approve a bill that would allow the state's college athletes to receive school-issued payments from team-earned revenue.
Whitman pointed to this fact Wednesday when discussing athlete compensation beyond money earned through NIL.
"As we create new revenue streams, as we sign the television contracts, as we look to realign conferences, as we expand (the College Football Playoff), it's going to raise the stakes and questions around when and how some of that money will be shared with the student-athletes," Whitman said. "I continue to be somebody who believes we need to put that plan together, rather than wait and have somebody hand that plan to us."
When asked if he was leaning toward favoring a pay-for-play approach to college athletics, Whitman said the idea of treating athletes as employees is "worth a conversation."
"Employing also comes with a lot of challenges — collective bargaining, workers' compensation. It's an incredibly complex question," Whitman said. "What I think is ultimately going to have to happen is some effort to more directly provide financial resources to student-athletes.
"Does that take the shape of employment? It might."