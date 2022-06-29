CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman was pulled aside in the tunnel leading to Lou Henson Court after an Illinois basketball game last season. The message from someone the Illini athletic director trusted?
“Do you realize we’re living in the best of times?” Whitman said was conversation starter.
That’s not inaccurate.
Illinois finished the 2021-22 season with 23-10 record and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
It was part of a three-year run where the Illini also won a Big Ten tournament title and 44 total Big Ten games. The best three-year run in the conference for Illinois and one of the best all-time for any team in the league.
“I think we can always aspire for more — and certainly we do — but we also need to take a moment and appreciate what is happening around our basketball program right now,” Whitman said. “I think, sometimes, we miss those moments when they’re happening because we’re so committed to looking forward. Every once in a while, we’ve got to take a moment and recognize these opportunities as they happen.”
The success of the past three seasons, though, wasn’t immediate.
Brad Underwood might not consider his program as rebuilding anymore, but that’s where he started after being hired in 2017. There were struggles those first two seasons, including a program-record 21 losses in 2018-19.
“As I look back on Brad’s tenure, it has not always been sunshine and rainbows,” Whitman said. “We understand that. From the beginning, it was an intense project. It was one that we knew was going to take some time. He stayed the course. He’s very committed to the vision that he has. He’s got a very strong identity that he wants for the program.”
The rebuilding process yielded three of the seven best Big Ten seasons in program history. Now, that Illinois has moved from rebuilding to reloading, as Underwood has defined it, Whitman is looking for ways to continue to support the program and maintain that level of success.
“We’re always going to look for improvements on the margins,” Whitman said. “We have knocked down a lot of big barriers to our success. I feel like in our administrative role that’s one of our key responsibilities.”
The major steps have already been taken in that regard. State Farm Center received a $169.5 million renovation that was completed in November 2015. A $40 million renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex is on target to be finished by the start of the coming 2022-23 season. And Whitman gave Underwood another raise and contract extension this spring — keeping him in Champaign through the 2027-28 season — while also providing raises for the team’s three assistant coaches.
“Our job is to clear the path in front of our coaches and our student-athletes to allow them to go all gas, no breaks, all the time,” Whitman said. “I feel like in the first handful of years there were some large obstacles to our success. We’ve been able to, through the work of many, to clear that road.”
The last year put up more obstacles to clear. Name, image and likeness legislation added a brand new wrinkle to college athletics. The transfer portal also continues to evolve, which can create admissions issues.
“At the University of Illinois, we have what’s called a 60-hour rule where you have to earn 60 hours of your degree in order to earn a University of Illinois diploma,” Whitman said. “What does that mean if you’re a fourth-year student-athlete and want to transfer in to the University of Illinois and you don’t need 60 hours to graduate?
“Does that mean that whole swath of student-athletes is not eligible to come to the University of Illinois? We hope not. We’ve put people in action to try and address those kinds of logistical hurdles, so we can continue to clear the path for our student-athletes and coaches.”