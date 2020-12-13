CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman spent some time Sunday afternoon discussing the growth he's witnessed within and around the Illinois football team since becoming the university's athletic director in February 2016.

"We have a football department, if you will, now that rivals our peers across the country," Whitman said. "We’ve invested more resources into our staff in terms of compensation in the marketplace. We certainly have improved our facilities. ... We’ve improved our academic space. Our dining access is better than it’s ever been. We’re in a better place from a physical infrastructure perspective around football than we ever have. I think the talent on our team is stronger than it has been in some time. I think that we’ve enhanced expectations."

Of course, Whitman's reason for conducting a Sunday press conference was the "but" to follow all of those plaudits.

"But," Whitman said, "at the end of the day, we weren’t able to win enough games."

That's why Whitman fired Lovie Smith on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after a 28-10 road loss to No. 15 Northwestern that dropped the Illini to 2-5 on the season and 17-39 in Smith's five-year tenure.

Smith's fate was sealed, Whitman said, "during the week following the Iowa game," a 35-21 home defeat on Dec. 5.

"I can’t point to a single game, a single loss," Whitman said. "There was no turning point for me. I think it was an accumulation of observations and data points that I’ve gathered over these last number of years."

Whitman did not inform Smith prior to the Northwestern game of his impending contract termination, instead telling Smith on Sunday morning.

"Delivered the news in person to him. … Needless to say he was class all the way," Whitman said. "He’s an absolute professional. He’s disappointed, but I’ve certainly enjoyed the relationship, the friendship that I’ve had with him over these last five years."

Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will guide Illinois in its upcoming Big Ten Champions Week game, which was publicly announced shortly after Lovie Smith's ouster.

The Illini will travel to State College, Pa., to face Penn State (3-5) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey will direct a defense that had been led by Lovie Smith. Miles Smith, the Illinois linebackers coach and Lovie Smith's son, will not coach versus the Nittany Lions.

"The new head football coach will have the opportunity to visit with each of (Lovie Smith's assistants) individually and make decisions about what that staff will look like going forward," Whitman said. "But I think we’ve all been around this business long enough to know that many of them will not return."

Whitman said the hunt for a new coach will begin immediately and will not include the use of a search firm.

"I can’t give you a firm timetable," Whitman said. "I don’t believe in having these seats vacant for long. I think the uncertainty creates a lot of challenge for the program, so we want to make sure we return it to a point of stability as quickly as possible."

Without revealing explicit details, Whitman expressed a belief he and those around him "have a good plan in place to identify the next person." Whitman's first football coach hire as Illini AD was rapid, his selection of Smith on March 7, 2016, coming two days after Whitman fired Bill Cubit.

Whitman said he doesn't anticipate a similarly speedy process this time around, even with college football's early signing period for recruits kicking off Wednesday.

"Despite our best efforts, I doubt we’re going to have somebody in place by Wednesday," Whitman said. "Certainly the recruiting period is important, but what’s really important is that we get the right person, that we attract the right coach."

When asked if he would rule out any coaching candidates with resume red flags, Whitman said the Illini "don't need to compromise."

"We have the highest standards for integrity here at the University of Illinois, and there are a lot of really qualified football coaches out there who I think would walk over broken glass to coach at the University of Illinois," Whitman said. "Our job is to identify them, to proof them and to select among them."

Whitman also isn't especially concerned with uniquely-specific elements of his next coach's repertoire, such as playcalling propensities.

"I want to win. I want somebody who’s going to come in here and win football games, do it with integrity and do it for a long time," Whitman said. "As long as we’re building the program, giving our fans, our alumni, our university something that they can be proud of and that they can be excited about, those stylistic questions aren’t as relevant to me."

Whitman didn't divulge any problems with Smith's reign other than the lack of wins versus the number of losses. Though Illinois last season earned its first bowl game bid since 2014, the Illini finished under .500 in each of Smith's five campaigns and never climbed higher than fourth in the Big Ten West.

"We’re in a good place to support a high-level football program, and I know that will resonate with candidates as we move out into the marketplace," Whitman said. "But, at the end of the day, we weren’t able to win enough games. We were just never able to quite get over the hump despite the best efforts of everybody who spends all day every day toiling at it."

Smith will accept a buyout of approximately $2.3 million, according to Whitman. That money will come from the athletics department budget and offset the final three years of Smith's contract. Smith was set to earn $4 million in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and a $1 million buyout was in place should Smith be let go during the 2021 or 2022 seasons.

Whitman said the $2.3 million figure could've grown had Whitman kept Smith and his staff around longer, only to come to the same final decision in a year or two.

"That number, compared to what we’re seeing some of the other coaching changes incur across the country, is relatively low," Whitman said. "In fact, I think by most measures Lovie’s payout is perhaps the lowest in the country. In that respect, I think we’re well positioned to absorb that."

Discussing the timing of his choice, Whitman said there wasn't a set number of victories Smith needed to achieve this year in order to retain his position.

"We all recognize that when a coach is new to a place you’re going to give a little more latitude to develop their own process, and early on that process might not yield immediate results," Whitman said. "However, the needle kind of flips to the other side and those results ultimately speak to the quality of the process. ... Certainly, by year five, we were into that results component of the equation."

Whitman also said waiting until after the Champions Week game to release Smith could've placed Illinois behind the coaching search 8-ball, especially as fellow Power 5 institutions Arizona and Auburn fired their own leaders this weekend.

A final element within Whitman's consideration was the COVID-19 pandemic, which created situations such as the Illini missing key players for losses to Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern.

"Those are hard evaluations to make, and you have to work through it," Whitman said. "Ultimately, for me, I had to come to grips with the fact that the pandemic is unfair. It’s inherently unfair. And, that said, it didn’t change or alter the fact I had to make an evaluation."

Whitman's evaluation told him it was time to conclude the strong support he'd thrown behind Smith ever since bringing him to Champaign-Urbana in 2016.

Despite Smith providing "a steady hand" and "an experienced voice" to a program that was "taking on water" in the wake of Tim Beckman's 2015 firing, Whitman felt it was time for a change.

"I’m going to be all in until I can’t be, and then I’m going to get out," Whitman said. "There was no half step, there was no half measure that I felt would be appropriate that would still put (Smith and his staff) in the position to be as successful as possible. They needed my full backing and I didn’t feel like I could do that, so it was time to get out."

