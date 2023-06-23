CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman deployed the phrase “retain some perspective” on Wednesday when discussing the accomplishments of coach Mike Small’s Illinois men’s golf team, as part of Whitman’s annual media roundtable event.
A national championship again eluded those Illini during their 2022-23 season, which ended in the national quarterfinals last month. But they reached NCAA match play for the eighth time in Small’s tenure, with all of those appearances occurring in the last 13 years.
Whitman didn’t waste much time returning to the “retain-some-perspective” concept as he scrolled through some of Illinois’ other athletic teams during his roundtable.
The second time around, he applied the phrase to coach Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball outfit.
One that reached the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year last March. Something that hasn’t been done by the program since its run of eight showings in a row between 2000 and 2007.
“When you think back to the last four seasons, going into the last week of each of those seasons, we were in the race to win the (Big Ten) title. ... I’m excited about that,” Whitman said. “Our fans should celebrate that, as well.”
Whitman also appears to sense, however, that Illinois’ fans are a bit less forgiving with the aforementioned men’s basketball situation in comparison to the aforementioned men’s golf situation.
“I understand the disappointment that we’ve experienced here the last couple Marches,” Whitman said. “We’re one of only 19 (teams) in the country to be in the NCAA tournament three years in a row. So we’re keeping good company. We’re doing some really positive things here.”
On the topic of March Madness, Whitman feels it’s important to “realize what the NCAA tournament is and what it is not.”
“The NCAA tournament is not an effort to try and identify who the best team is. I hate to break everybody’s heart,” Whitman said. “It’s the greatest spectacle that, maybe, we’ve ever created in sports. It’s a weeks-long effort to go out and see just unbelievable games.”
Games Illinois has recorded a 2-3 record in during Underwood’s tenure thus far, including the stunning 71-58 loss by the top-seeded Illini to eighth-seeded Loyola-Chicago during the tournament’s second round in 2021.
“The best thing we can do is just keep showing up,” Whitman said. “The best thing we can do is win in the regular season, get the best seed we possibly can and improve our chances of making a run. Does it mean we’re going to (make a run)? No, it doesn’t.”
Whitman didn’t sound troubled by neither last season’s 73-63 loss by ninth-seeded Illinois to eighth-seeded Arkansas in the first round — “we lost an 8-9 game; by definition, it’s a toss-up” — nor by the fourth-seeded Illini’s 68-53 defeat at the hands of fifth-seeded Houston in the 2022 second round — “we got beat by a really, really good Houston team.”
The Loyola-Chicago matchup is a different story.
“That’s the one that really stung us,” Whitman said. “You talk about putting yourself in position to make a run. We did all the work in the regular season, and we weren’t able to advance.”
But Whitman again turned back to that regular-season work, pointing out that Illinois has bagged at least 20 wins in four consecutive seasons, as evidence that Underwood’s crew is heading in the right direction as his seventh season at the helm approaches.
“Our day is coming. We just haven’t found it yet,” Whitman said. “But I’ve got tremendous confidence in where we’re headed and am excited about what the future looks like.”