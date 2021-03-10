CHAMPAIGN — Breaking point. Defies logic. A failure. Entirely avoidable.
All words Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman used in an open letter to “the Illini Family” released Tuesday afternoon to describe how the Big Ten managed — or mismanaged, he would apparently argue — how it awarded the conference championship for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.
Whitman didn’t pull any punches. It was as unvarnished a statement as he’s released in his five years leading the Illini athletic department.
Michigan will go down in the record books as the 2020-21 Big Ten champion. Whitman made every attempt — unsuccessful as they ultimately wound up being — to deliver a least a share of that title to Illinois. A process he began in mid-February when it began to look like this scenario might happen.
“For several weeks, I have been in ongoing conversations with Big Ten colleagues and officials about the methodology we are using to determine the men’s basketball regular-season champion — discussions that have only intensified since the final horn sounded in the Michigan-Michigan State game on Sunday afternoon,” Whitman said in the letter. “Despite our university’s best efforts to achieve an equitable outcome that fairly recognizes the performance of our men’s basketball team, we know now that nothing will change.
“We should not have had to advocate for ourselves — this is the right outcome for the Big Ten and one that it should have proactively sought. But nonetheless, we were left to fight our own battle, and despite our advocacy, I learned late (Monday) that our efforts were unsuccessful. Michigan will remain outright champions.”
The Big Ten agreed in November that winning percentage would be used to determine the regular-season basketball champion. There was no telling then, with the COVID-19 pandemic only intensifying in the United States, what the 2020-21 season would like. How many games teams would actually play.
Determining a conference champion by winning percentage was meant to, as Whitman put it, “level the playing field” for teams that might not complete the full 20-game Big Ten slate.
Whitman argues it served that purpose for Michigan only among the teams at the top of the Big Ten standings. Whitman said in the late fall, discussions did not anticipate that a shift to title-by-winning percentage would penalize a team.
That’s how the Illinois athletic director views what has happened to Illinois. The Illini played all 20 conference games despite a 10-day period with zero games and another six-day gap of the same despite no active COVID-19 cases in the program.
Then the revised scheduled had Illinois playing four games in eight days, five of its last six on the road and the final three of those against Associated Press Top 25 opponents. Michigan’s revised schedule after its athletic department-wide COVID-19 pause, other than three games the final week of the regular season, was a bit less strenuous.
“This season has been filled with challenges — none of our own making,” Whitman wrote. “As a general matter, I favor diplomacy. I prefer discrete, private conversations held with appropriate parties behind the scenes, and I have not hesitated to engage on these and other issues. As these situations mounted, those conversations intensified. But everybody has a breaking point. Mine was (Monday).”
Whitman argued that with Illinois’ 16-4 Big Ten record and Michigan’s 14-3 mark — the product of the Wolverines playing three fewer games — the Big Ten should simply do what it’s done for nearly a full calendar year. Adapt to the circumstances of a season like no other. The conference proved it could do so when it changed the number of games football teams had to play to qualify for the Big Ten championship and get Ohio State in the title game.
“Act in the best interests of our student-athletes, pivot when needed, and do the right thing,” Whitman said he argued to the Big Ten. “In a year where, because of the different numbers of games played, we cannot fairly distinguish one team from another, declare Michigan and Illinois co-champions of the regular season. It was a straightforward solution to a complicated problem.”
A solution the Big Ten eschewed in favor of maintaining the November agreement to use winning percentage to determine its basketball champion. Michigan gets the title all to itself. Again, no punches pulled from Whitman. It’s a decision by the Big Ten he said will “resonate with our program for generations.”
“This is something that our fans, alumni, and supporters would celebrate now and years into the future,” he continued. “All that is to say: This decision matters. History matters in college athletics, and this is an outcome that will forever live in infamy amongst the Illini family.”