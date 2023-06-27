CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman didn’t have too much to say at his annual media roundtable last Wednesday regarding the impending arrival of UCLA and Southern California in the Big Ten Conference.
At least not initially.
The Illinois athletic director briefly addressed the topic within his opening statement, which covered a wide range of matters.
But Whitman was compelled to say a bit more when later asked what it will take for the various Illini programs to compete with and defeat future UCLA and USC teams.
“That’s what they do every day,” Whitman said. “We have to understand — just like we’ve got to go out and get ready to compete against Michigan State and Ohio State, Michigan, all the rest of them — it’s another chance for us to go out and flex our muscles a bit.
“It’s just another great opportunity for us to go out and play high-level competition.”
Whitman said he doesn’t envision any Illinois team changing the way it readies for a game, match, meet or other event just because UCLA or USC is an opponent instead of Indiana or Purdue.
“(Our athletes have) competed in pretty deep water,” Whitman said. “They’re in the Big Ten Conference. The Big Ten Conference is a pretty good conference. It’s always been a pretty good conference. And so, we’re really excited about adding in UCLA and USC.
“We’re not intimidated by USC and UCLA.”
Perhaps a little more intimidating are some of the travel times and expenditures that current Big Ten teams will incur once UCLA and USC officially join the league ahead of the 2024-25 school year.
To that point, Whitman called Big Ten expansion “a very delicate and layered process.” He credits Sara Burton, the Illini’s executive senior associate director of athletics and chief sports officer, for taking the lead on helping the athletic department wade through those uncertain waters.
“We’re working literally sport by sport to try to look at, what’s the regular-season format, what’s the postseason format,” Whitman said. “Just sort of ticking our way down the list and trying to identify efficiencies, opportunities, where we can share travel, where we can cut down on costs, (where) we can minimize student-athlete travel (and) missed class time.”
Early in the media roundtable, Whitman expressed great pride in fan turnout to various Illinois events last school year.
Among those he cited were the two games played by Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team in Las Vegas last November — a 79-70 win against UCLA and a 70-61 loss to Virginia, both at T-Mobile Arena.
Pictures and video emerged on social media during and after the games indicating plenty of orange-and-blue rooters were in attendance for the games.
In that vein, Whitman was asked if the Illini brand as a whole is “underrated” at this time.
“I think we’re growing,” he said. “We’re a brand that is gaining some stature across the country. I think that people are starting to pay attention.”
Those who might think Whitman only is referring to men’s basketball when he offers this assessment would be mistaken. Whitman spoke about the Illinois men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s track and field and women’s track and field teams before saying anything about men’s basketball, women’s basketball or football.
He deemed the complete 2022-23 Illini sports season “a tremendous step forward,” while adding that “the key for us is making sure we don’t become satisfied” and espousing a belief that “we are prepared for success” in the future.
“Being a part of some of these conversations here the last couple years in some of our more visible sports has helped,” Whitman said. “Being in the (College Football Playoff) rankings this year for the first time in our history, that was a big deal. To be in that select group that’s been in the NCAA (men’s basketball) tournament for a handful of years in a row, that’s a big deal. Those are the things I think are starting to catch people’s attention.
“We have said from the beginning, our key is to sort of go (up). ... That’s really been the focal point of our entire administrative function here over the last several months.”