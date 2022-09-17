CHAMPAIGN — By his own admission, Josh Whitman is happy to get through even 30 minutes of a speaking event without talking about name, image and likeness.
He told that to the conference audience of Rotary District 6490 on Friday, hosted at the Holiday Inn.
Whitman, now in his seventh year directing the University of Illinois athletics program, stopped in for a keynote address to explain his own leadership principles and answer a few questions from Central Illinois Rotarians.
“Ultimately, leadership is determined by your ability to inspire action,” Whitman said. “Can you inspire somebody to do something they might not have otherwise done, or even thought about?”
Here were his responses to a few audience questions:
Appreciate you sharing your leadership points you used in a crisis. But what about a new program like NIL, where you don’t know anything about it?
“I’ve said this in many settings, I think NIL is the most transformative change to come to college sports since the adoption of athletic scholarships in the 1950s. It has been very interesting as a leader, to exist in a brand-new space.
“And our approach, if you think back to leadership principles — being transparent — we’ve talked exhaustively about name, image, likeness with our coaches, with our student-athletes, with third parties outside of our athletic program who have interest in participating in NIL.
“We have done what we have said we would do; we’ve proven ourselves to be credible in that space, we’ve proven ourselves to be knowledgeable, to know what we’re talking about. And we’ve been accountable. There’ve been several spaces where we had to redirect, we had to pivot our strategy as we moved through it.
“We have been, the term I would use is bold. We felt like in an emerging environment like name, image, likeness, we have identified that as a unique, strategic moment in college athletics.
“And if we can take advantage of its infancy, if we can take advantage of its newness and unfamiliarity, then we think we can put ourselves in a stronger position competitively than we would’ve been in otherwise.
“We have worked very aggressively to try and understand NIL, to try and be on the front-edge. And I think that is another place where, if you talk about trying to inspire action, we’ve done a lot of that in the NIL space over the first year-and-a-half that it’s existed.
“Whether it’s action from our student-athletes, from our coaches, from third-party contributors, we have tried to mobilize people around the idea of NIL, in large part through education, credibility and helping them see what the benefits of that program could be for our student-athletes and ultimately for all of Illinois athletics.
“It’s a great question, and one that remains a very fluid environment for us. And you just have to continue to adapt some of those principles to this environment.”
(Last month, UI Athletics debuted its “NIL Impact” campaign, heavily endorsing the third-party NIL collective Illini Guardians, which endorses UI athletes through crowdfunded contracts, and spreading the new marketing platform for current and former athletes, “Illini Marketplace.”)
How do you prioritize?
“I don’t champion the term work-life balance, and sometimes that strikes people the wrong way. The reason I say that is, I’m a believer, at least in the life I built for myself, it’s a lot about hour-by-hour prioritization. And in the case that I live in, it’s a lot about integration.
“If you come to any Illinois athletic event, you’re likely to see a four- and six-year-old trailing their bald and tired-looking father.”
Whitman likens his life to a plate-spinning act: “Try to get a couple plates going pretty good, leave them alone, come over and get these going, and then try to make it back before they fall off the stick.”
He was in Washington, D.C., for three days attending national meetings during a football bye week.
Normally, he sees football coach Bret Bielema every day.
“I was driving to work this morning, and I thought ‘I need to talk to Bret today,’” he said. So he caught Bielema for a 20-minute chat.
“That was a plate I needed to spin for a few minutes to make sure it didn’t fall off.”
“It’s a constant source of tension in my life, which you just get used to at some point. It becomes sort of a choreographed dance, and I’m fortunate to have a really understanding partner at home, who helps with all of that, but it’s an inexact science. I’ve certainly made a lot of mistakes along the way. But I’ve surrounded myself with people who care about me and understand me, and they’re very graceful in those moments,” Whitman said.
During the throes of the pandemic, 86 of the 87 athletics staff members who made more than $80,000 volunteered to take a salary cut. How’d you deal with No. 87, who didn’t?
“The great thing about teams, when you’re talking about a traditional team or workplace team, a lot of times they’re player-led, and the coach doesn’t have to say a lot in those moments when somebody doesn’t perform.
“I felt like in this situation, the other 86 carried the message just fine for the 87th. And it wasn’t public, it’s not like I put a list up and circled somebody, but people understood.
“We talked a lot, in every setting we could, about how proud we were of the 86. And we made it very clear to everybody that there was an 87th, and I’m confident that message was received.”