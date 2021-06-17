CHAMPAIGN — Josh Whitman hit what has become the go-to talking points about the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball season Wednesday during his annual media roundtable discussion.
Most wins in the Big Ten the past two seasons.
A Big Ten tournament title.
The No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. And a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“All tremendous accomplishments especially given where the program was even three to four years ago,” the Illinois athletic director said.
That success has come with an increased investment in the program. The $40 million renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex is underway. An increased salary pool for assistant coaches is also on the table. And Brad Underwood, fresh off a one-year extension through the 2025-26 season last March, is in line for another extension this summer.
It’s a matter of when, not if, to keep the 57-year-old Underwood in Champaign a little bit longer.
Underwood signed a six-year contract in 2017. Last year’s extension gave him a seventh season and increased his base salary from $2.958 million in 2019-20 to $3.4 million this past season with annual increases maxing out at $4 million by the final year of his new deal.
Last year’s extension also added a $750,000 bonus if he reached the end of the new contract, and added language for subsequent extensions through 2029-30 based on NCAA tournament appearances between 2022 and 2025.
“We are looking to do something with Brad’s contract during this offseason,” Whitman said. “We had started some conversations with him and his representatives before everything bubbled up with the assistant coaching staff. That’s kind of occupied his attention and my attention here in the last several weeks. I anticipate once we get that done we’ll come back to that conversation.”
Whitman categorized this offseason as “more eventful” for Illinois basketball than was anticipated. Assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry have all moved on, with Antigua and Coleman now at Kentucky and Gentry at Gonzaga.
“Some of that is obviously a byproduct of our success,” Whitman said. “We’re in a position now where people are seeking to be a part of what we’ve done here. Some of it’s also bad luck. You don’t like to say things are luck, but sometimes they are. The situation at Kentucky and Gonzaga just happened to occur at the same time.”
Even with the hire of former Illinois guard Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander’s promotion from assistant to the head coach, Underwood still has yet to fill out his staff. He needs one more assistant and another staffer to fill Alexander’s old spot.
Whitman knows it’s a popular topic among the fan base. The Illini athletic director is encouraging patience.
“What I can tell you is to simply relax,” Whitman relayed as his message to anyone uneasy with the length of the hiring process without a third assistant officially named. “It’s going to be fine. Everything is actually according to the plan Brad had. He’s working his plan. I will tell you it’s simply a timing issue. There’s nothing more than that.
“We’ll work through this over the course of the summer and will have more information as we’re able to share it. This is a great opportunity at a great program. We’ve got a great staff and we will identify a third staff member here very soon that I know will get people excited. I would just encourage people to let it go. We’re going to be fine. It really is more about timing than anything else.”