CHAMPAIGN — The next time Josh Whitman will speak again publicly is when Illinois football has a new coach in place.
When that exactly will be is arguably the biggest question in Champaign-Urbana less than two weeks before Christmas.
The Illinois athletic director spoke Sunday afternoon, hours after Whitman fired the first man he hired at Illinois, Lovie Smith.
Whitman said he’s witnessed growth within and around the Illinois football team since becoming his alma mater’s athletic director in February 2016.
“We have a football department, if you will, now that rivals our peers across the country,” Whitman said. “We’ve invested more resources into our staff in terms of compensation in the marketplace. We certainly have improved our facilities. ... We’ve improved our academic space. Our dining access is better than it’s ever been. We’re in a better place from a physical infrastructure perspective around football than we ever have. I think the talent on our team is stronger than it has been in some time. I think that we’ve enhanced expectations.”
Of course, Whitman’s reason for conducting a Sunday press conference a day after a lackluster 28-10 loss at Northwestern guaranteed Illinois football would finish below .500 for the ninth straight season, was the “but” to follow all of those plaudits.
“But,” Whitman said, “at the end of the day, we weren’t able to win enough games.”
That’s why Whitman fired Smith on Sunday morning after Smith didn’t have near the level of success in Champaign many thought he might, going 17-39 in charge of the Illini.
That included a 10-33 mark in Big Ten games.
Smith’s fate was sealed, Whitman said, after the Illini lost 35-21 at home to Iowa on Dec. 5. He made the decision following the Illini’s seventh straight loss to the Hawkeyes to fire Smith, but didn’t inform Smith until Sunday morning.
“I can’t point to a single game, a single loss,” Whitman said. “There was no turning point for me. I think it was an accumulation of observations and data points that I’ve gathered over these last number of years.”
Whitman did not share many details about the conversation he had with Smith on Sunday morning, but did tell the 62-year-old Smith in person he would not coach Illinois (2-5) at Penn State (3-5) this upcoming Saturday afternoon or for any game in the future.
“Needless to say he was class all the way,” Whitman said. “He’s an absolute professional. He’s disappointed, but I’ve certainly enjoyed the relationship, the friendship that I’ve had with him over these last five years.”
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith will serve as the Illini’s acting coach against the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
Whitman said defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey will direct a defense that had been led by Lovie Smith. Miles Smith, the Illinois linebackers coach and Lovie Smith’s son, will not coach versus the Nittany Lions, according to Whitman.
“The new head football coach will have the opportunity to visit with each of (Lovie Smith’s assistants) individually and make decisions about what that staff will look like going forward,” Whitman said. “But I think we’ve all been around this business long enough to know that many of them will not return.”
Whitman said the pursuit of a new coach will begin immediately and will not include the use of a search firm.
“I can’t give you a firm timetable,” Whitman said. “I don’t believe in having these seats vacant for long. I think the uncertainty creates a lot of challenge for the program, so we want to make sure we return it to a point of stability as quickly as possible.”
Without revealing explicit details, Whitman expressed a belief he and those around him “have a good plan in place to identify the next person.”
Whitman’s first football coach hire as Illini AD was rapid — his selection of Smith on March 7, 2016, coming two days after Whitman fired Bill Cubit.
Whitman said he doesn’t anticipate a similarly speedy process this time around, even with college football’s early signing period for recruits starting Wednesday.
“Despite our best efforts, I doubt we’re going to have somebody in place by Wednesday,” Whitman said. “Certainly the recruiting period is important, but what’s really important is that we get the right person, that we attract the right coach.”
When asked if he would rule out any coaching candidates with red flags or sketchy incidents in their past, Whitman said the Illini “don’t need to compromise.”
“We have the highest standards for integrity here at the University of Illinois, and there are a lot of really qualified football coaches out there who I think would walk over broken glass to coach at the University of Illinois,” Whitman said. “Our job is to identify them, to proof them and to select among them.”
Whitman also said he isn’t especially concerned with what potential style of play or play-calling attributes the next coach might bring.
“I want to win. I want somebody who’s going to come in here and win football games, do it with integrity and do it for a long time,” Whitman said. “As long as we’re building the program, giving our fans, our alumni, our university something that they can be proud of and that they can be excited about, those stylistic questions aren’t as relevant to me.”
Though Illinois last season earned its first bowl game bid since 2014, the Illini finished under .500 in each of Smith’s five campaigns and never climbed higher than fourth in the seven-team Big Ten West.
Smith will accept a buyout of approximately $2.3 million, according to Whitman. That money will come from the athletics department budget and offset the final three years of Smith’s contract. Smith was set to earn $4 million in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and a $1 million buyout was in place should Smith be let go during the 2021 or 2022 seasons.
Whitman said the $2.3 million figure could’ve grown had Whitman kept Smith and his staff around longer, only to come to the same final decision in a year or two.
Whitman also said waiting until after the Penn State game to fire Smith could have put Illinois behind in the process, particularly with Arizona firing Kevin Sumlin and Auburn firing Gus Malzahn over the weekend.
A final element within Whitman’s consideration was the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Illini miss key players in losses to Purdue, Minnesota and Northwestern.
“Those are hard evaluations to make, and you have to work through it,” Whitman said. “Ultimately, for me, I had to come to grips with the fact that the pandemic is unfair. It’s inherently unfair. And, that said, it didn’t change or alter the fact I had to make an evaluation.”
Whitman’s evaluation told him it was time to conclude the strong support he’d thrown behind Smith ever since hiring him in 2016.
Despite Smith providing “a steady hand” and “an experienced voice” to a program that was “taking on water” in the wake of Tim Beckman’s 2015 firing, Whitman felt it was time for a change.
“I’m going to be all in until I can’t be, and then I’m going to get out,” Whitman said. “There was no half step, there was no half measure that I felt would be appropriate that would still put (Smith and his staff) in the position to be as successful as possible. They needed my full backing, and I didn’t feel like I could do that, so it was time to get out.”