Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — It’s been nearly two years since Illinois football has played a Friday night game at Memorial Stadium.
The most recent occurrence of this was Sept. 17, 2021, when the Illini hosted Maryland in what wound up being a 20-17 Terrapins victory against Bret Bielema’s program.
Last year’s schedule contained two non-Saturday games. One was on a Friday night, but it was played at Indiana. The other was contested on a Thursday night, versus Chattanooga in Champaign.
Illinois is returning to the Friday night lights at home this coming season, when the Illini host Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. It’ll actually be Illinois’ second Friday night game of the 2023 season, as the squad will visit Kansas for a Sept. 8 game in Lawrence.
Illini athletic director Josh Whitman is a fan of Friday night game, a sentiment he relayed during his annual media roundtable last week.
“We’ve been a proponent of Friday night football from the beginning,” Whitman said. “We’re never going to make a living playing on Friday night ... but when we have an opportunity on occasion to move a game to a Friday, it gives us a chance to create a really memorable in-state experience.”
Whitman said the opportunity for Illinois to stand out within a highly competitive college football landscape is one he appreciates.
“It allows us to take a game that may ordinarily be one of three dozen at 11 o’clock on a Saturday morning and separate it out, make it one of four on national television on a Friday night,” Whitman said. “It provides great visibility.
“It’s never something that we want to do all the time. It’s also not something that we’re going to shy away from when we have the opportunity to do it.”
Whitman acknowledged that different groups of individuals — both associated with and indirectly linked to Illini sports — probably are going to feel differently about Bielema’s bunch hopping into Friday night home games.
“I’m obviously very aware of what that means in terms of conflicts with the state (high school) games on Friday nights,” Whitman said. “I know it’s a challenge for some folks coming from a distance, but our students, in particular, love the Friday night experience.”
Even with Whitman’s zeal for Friday night football in Champaign, Illinois has struggled to come out on the right side of the scoreboard when playing in that time slot.
The Illini are 0-6 in Friday night games since Whitman became AD in March 2016. They fell at South Florida and at home versus Nebraska in 2017, lost at home to Penn State in 2018, were defeated at Wisconsin in 2020, lost versus Maryland in 2021 and fell at Indiana in 2022.
In fact, the last time Illinois won any game scheduled on a Friday was all the way back in 1963. Pete Elliott’s fourth team picked up an 18-12 road win against UCLA on Oct. 25 of that year, part of an 8-1-1 campaign that ended with a Rose Bowl victory against Washington.
Granted, the Illini played in just three Friday games between 1964 and 2016, all transpiring between 2009 and 2014. One of those was the 2014 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Heart of Dallas Bowl the day after Christmas.
Something that’s guaranteed to occupy Fridays on Illinois’ campus for the foreseeable future is state tournament competition for IHSA boys’ basketball and boys’ individual wrestling.
Wrestling state champions have been determined at Assembly Hall/State Farm Center since 1967. But the boys’ basketball state tournament only recently returned to the storied venue in 2022 after leaving for Peoria in 1996.
Four IHSA state champions were determined last March during the second state weekend in the current agreement involving the IHSA, University of Illinois and Visit Champaign County.
The three-day event drew a cumulative 40,635 attendees to State Farm Center this year, according to statistics provided by IHSA spokesperson Matt Troha. That number surpassed last year’s state tournament attendance of 34,449.
“We remain very excited to be partners with the IHSA,” Whitman said last week. “Really proud of the fact we’ve been able to bring the boys’ basketball tournament back here to State Farm Center. I think it’s been a resounding success these first two years.”
Whitman said school officials consistently speak with local amenities providers — such as restaurant and hotel owners — about the three-day boys’ basketball state experience, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.
“We never take that for granted,” Whitman said, “but I think we’ve been a great home (and will) continue to be a great home for them.”
When asked if the UI would be interested in bringing other IHSA state tournaments onto campus, Whitman said he and other officials are “always keeping our eyes open, looking to see what may be up for bid.”
The IHSA state football games are moving from Memorial Stadium to Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal beginning with the 2023 season. Memorial Stadium has been outright host or co-host of IHSA state football title games since 1999.
IHSA girls’ basketball state games also formerly were played in Champaign, between 1978 and 1991. IHSA boys’ golf state action was sponsored by Illinois between 1916 and 1933. Boys’ tennis previously held Illini sponsorship in some of its earliest years, dating back to 1912. Boys’ track and field also had its state meet on campus for most years between 1893 and 1973.
“There are different things that would work well here,” Whitman said, “but we’ll just have to kind of let time play out and see what might make the most sense.”