CHICAGO — Whitney Young forward Xavier Amos didn’t bat an eye when Kenwood surged back from a first-half deficit on Monday night.
The Broncos had just tied the game at 48 on a free throw by Davius Loury early in the fourth quarter.
As Kenwood’s cheering section neared a fever pitch, taking the energy at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena to the next level, Amos stayed composed. He scored, drew a foul and made the ensuing free throw on Young’s next possession, edging the Dolphins back in front.
A Northern Illinois recruit, Amos doesn’t attract the same attention teammate and Miami signee AJ Casey draws. But he was the star of the night, scoring 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead the Dolphins to a 75-62 win over the Broncos in a Class 4A super-sectional game and set up a 2:30 p.m. state semifinal game against Barrington on Friday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“It wasn’t about what (Kenwood was) going to do to us,” Amos said. “It was about what we were going to do.”
The win marked the second by Whitney Young (25-9) in three games against Kenwood (26-9) this season. The Dolphins dropped the Proviso West Tournament championship game to the Broncos in late December, but avenged the loss with a 56-52 victory in the Chicago Public League semifinals before beating Curie in the title game.
Now, Amos, Casey and up-and-coming guard Dalen Davis are off to Champaign to fight for the fifth state championship in program history. Whitney Young coach Tyrone Slaughter could win his fourth title as the Dolphins’ coach.
But there’s a twist. It would be the program’s first in Champaign since the first four — 1998, 2009, 2014 and 2017 — all happened in Peoria.
‘Keep doubting’
Even without starting guard Marcus Pigram, who sprained his ankle in the sectional final win over Lyons last week, the Dolphins had the mettle and scoring ability to go blow-for-blow with Kenwood, which features two likely Power Five products in Illinois recruiting targets Dai Dai Ames and Loury.
Junior Daniel Johnson stepped in for Pigram and scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Casey went 8 of 10 at the free-throw line and finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
“(Johnson) can do more than shoot,” Casey said. “He can defend well, rebound. He’s our glue to our success. When things got rough, he brought us in as a team and told us to keep our heads focused. We all are brothers, we all make mistakes, so we’ve just got one goal in mind and that’s to win state. We can’t dwell on each other and get mad when something goes wrong.”
Then there was Davis, who scored for 18 points and handed out seven assists. The 5-foot-11 point guard put the game out of reach with a controlled drive and an up-and-around finish past Loury, making it a 67-58 lead for Young with 2:34 to go.
“That’s what I always tell people is the strength of our basketball team, our ability to compensate when something does look normal,” Slaughter said. “Marcus wasn’t there, and not one of these guys hung their heads because they knew we were putting Daniel in. Daniel stepped up and was phenomenal, some big offensive putbacks, some great defensive plays.”
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound Casey, who is the No. 3 in-state recruit behind future Illini Ty Rodgers and Duke signee Jaden Schutt, is used to drawing double teams and outside attention after a couple of years in the Chicago Public League spotlight.
High-flying Glenbard West (35-1) could await Young in Saturday night’s state championship game if the Hilltoppers get past Bolingbrook on Friday afternoon. If both teams advance, it sets up a rematch after the Hilltoppers got the better of the Dolphins in January’s 74-59 win at the When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet Academy in Lisle.
But the Dolphins are filled with self-belief, especially after knocking out St. Rita — which features Illinois Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson and four-star target James Brown — and surging Kenwood in their last two games.
After Monday night’s win, Casey had a simple message for anyone who questions whether he has the ability to lead the Dolphins to a state title.
“Keep doubting me,” he said. “Tthat’s all I’ve got to say.”
Braggin’ rights
There’s talk around Chicago of a growing rivalry between the two programs — as Kenwood’s ascent on the South Side conflicts with Young’s reign over the city from the Near West Side — but Slaughter tried to shut that down after his team’s most recent win.
To have a rivalry, both sides must have success, he argued.
“Let me dispel that myth,” Slaughter said. “There is no rivalry. They have no state championships and we have (four). They have never really beaten us in something substantive. They have created a rivalry. We don’t see it as a rivalry. As of today, we have shown that we are the superior program, we are the superior team. Our girls beat their girls in the state playoffs, sent them home. Our boys have done likewise. We’re the city champs.”
“There is no rivalry. That myth is over. You have to beat someone to have a rivalry.”
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin had a different perspective, turning an eye toward the future.
“He’s 2-1 against me, but this is my first year,” Irvin said. “As y’all see, I’ve got the best player in the state, hands-down, in Dai Dai Ames. He electrified that crowd (Monday). He put us on his back. I don’t think it’s going to be a rivalry next year because I’ve got him and Loury coming back.”
“He’s right,” Irvin continued. “There ain’t gonna be no rivalry because I’m going to beat him every time after this.”
For now though, it’s still the Dolphins’ time. If anybody is to unseat west-suburban wonder Glenbard West, Slaughter’s group looks to have the talent and poise.
“See you guys in Champaign,” Slaughter said. “We’re going to our home court. It’s orange.”