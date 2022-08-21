TOLONO — Cale Rawdin emits a calm, cool and collected vibe basically at all times.
At least when it comes to football.
How did the Unity senior feel when he abruptly was thrust into the Rockets’ quarterback role during last season’s Week 9 rivalry game against Monticello, following an injury to starter Blake Kimball?
“That game was crazy. Honestly, I wasn’t too nervous about it,” Rawdin said. “Had a lot of confidence in the team, and just got it done.”
How does Rawdin feel about being the Rockets’ newest starting quarterback, replacing the reigning News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year — a now-graduated Kimball — in the process?
“Not really too much pressure,” Rawdin said. “I’m pretty confident and not really nervous.”
This isn’t an act from the 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete, who spent last fall serving as Unity’s H-back while coach Scott Hamilton’s Rockets captured the program’s sixth state runner-up trophy.
Rawdin isn’t saying one thing and acting in another way once games begin.
“He can get hit and get right back up like nothing even happened. It’s kind of weird, honestly,” senior receiver Will Cowan said. “Blake was a stud, but Cale’s a stud, too.”
Rawdin’s first chance to extend that studship to Unity’s full-time playcaller position comes Aug. 26, when the Rockets head to Fairbury for an Illini Prairie Conference season-opener versus Prairie Central.
Rawdin has been a quarterback dating back to his time in the Junior Football League.
But that spot on Unity’s varsity roster has been occupied by a combination of Kimball and Nate Reinhart during Rawdin’s high school career.
Now, Rawdin is the Rockets’ clear-cut offensive leader.
“He’s a guy that everyone gets along with really well,” said Hamilton, preparing for his 29th season running Unity football. “Those guys did a lot of throwing stuff on their own this summer. ... Our kids have a lot of respect for him, so it was kind of a logical fit in a lot of areas.”
That respect extends back to fifth grade, when Rawdin first entered competitive football.
Fellow seniors Hunter Duncan and Austin Langendorf have seen Rawdin progress as a quarterback from that point onward.
“I’ve never had any doubts about Cale,” said Duncan, a lineman. “I’ve grown up with him as my quarterback my whole life. It just so happened, last year he was blocking with me instead (as an H-back).”
“Now he’s able to show what he’s been working on throughout his whole football career,” added Langendorf, a linebacker.
Rawdin’s father, Rob, was a JFL coach back when Cale was going through that system.
“I always used to go to practice with him and throw,” the younger Rawdin said.
Just before Rawdin arrived in the high school ranks, he helped his eighth-grade team post an undefeated record.
Pairing that experience with seeing guys like Kimball, Reinhart, Steven Migut and Taylor Black handling Unity’s quarterback position allowed Rawdin to build a strong pedigree both on and off the field.
“Whenever I was younger, I just looked up to them,” Rawdin said of the Rockets’ previous QBs. “Saw what they were doing and tried to be like them.”
Rawdin was Unity’s No. 3 pass-catcher last season out of the H-back spot, hauling in 19 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns.
What Rockets fans are more likely to remember, however, is when Rawdin completed 5 of 7 passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns across the fourth and fifth periods of Unity’s 33-27 overtime victory at Monticello last October.
“He didn’t even really play any (junior varsity) last year because he was playing so much varsity stuff for us. But he’s worked at quarterback all four years, so it’s nothing new to him,” Hamilton said. “The first touchdown pass he threw to Damian (Knoll) ... we had never run that formation or play or anything. When you get smart kids, you can do certain things with them.”
Rawdin views himself as “definitely a throwing quarterback, but I’m not afraid to run.”
Hamilton and his staff are attempting to refine Rawdin’s throwing abilities ahead of Week 1.
“We’ve changed some things in his mechanics, tried to get him to be a little bit more accurate,” Hamilton said. “He’s got a really strong arm, but we’re trying to get rid of some of that and work more with some accuracy.”
Eight of the Unity offense’s starting 11 athletes from last season have graduated. Duncan, senior running back Matt Brown and junior receiver Jay Saunders are the only incumbents, not counting Rawdin through his H-back duties.
But Rawdin is pleased with the rapport between himself and receivers such as Cowan, Saunders, senior Taylor Warfel and juniors Dalton O’Neill and Aiden Porter.
Rawdin said he also connects well with the big boys up front, such as Duncan and senior center Mason Perry.
“It’s great chemistry,” Rawdin said. “(The receivers and I) came to the field at least three times a week over the summer, so there’s no problems there. And all the linemen, I know. I’ve always been friends with them.”
Hamilton has seen how Rawdin fares during team practices.
Now the Hall of Fame coach is intrigued to see how Rawdin performs under the Friday night lights.
“He’s done a really good job ... and we’ll see how some of those things translate,” Hamilton said. “It’s easy to do it in drill work, but sometimes it can be tougher when you get right down to it.”
Per usual, Rawdin isn’t sweating football matters.
“We’re going to be pretty hard to stop,” Rawdin said. “Our line is looking really good. Returning running back, Matt Brown, he’s a stud. And I think our pass game is going to be pretty good this year, too.”
His teammates aren’t worried, either.
“I have no doubt he can come out this season and do what he has to do and what he once did,” Duncan said. “The kid’s got an arm, and he can run. ... He’s very resilient.”
Unity boasts one of the area’s most tradition-rich football programs. Making six state title game appearances since 2000 lends credibility to that statement. Here’s a look back at the six quarterbacks coach Scott Hamilton has counted on to lead the Rockets and their frenzied faithful on deep November playoff runs:
2021
The steady play and leadership of Blake Kimball helped the Rockets finish 13-1 and make the Class 3A state championship game. A dual threat, Kimball threw for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions and rushed for 1,067 yards and 16 TDs as a senior.
2015
Winning the starting quarterback job as a sophomore, Steven Migut adapted quickly to the Rockets’ high-octane offense. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,781 yards and 14 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,049 yards and 21 scores on the ground as Unity finished 10-4.
2012
Junior Justin Deters displayed his starting chops by tossing a 35-yard, game-winning touchdown pass in a Week 7 win versus Monticello. He finished the season with 1,064 passing yards, 1,264 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns scored for the 12-2 Rockets.
2009
Dylan Sturgeon was a load for opposing defenses to bring down, with the senior checking in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds. That showed in his rushing statistics (2,425 yards and 40 touchdowns), and he also threw for 1,580 yards and 16 scores for a 13-1 Unity squad.
2005
Unlike Sturgeon, Dane Paul was a 5-9, 160-pound junior when he guided the Rockets to a 13-1 record. He was still plenty effective with the ball in his grasp, rushing for 1,059 yards and 16 touchdowns on top of throwing for 1,108 yards, 12 scores and two interceptions.
2000
Cole Voigt was a problem all over the field for foes looking to stop the 12-2 Rockets. The 230-pound junior threw for 1,339 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed for 854 yards and 13 trips to the end zone. And he also racked up 94 tackles and two sacks as a linebacker.