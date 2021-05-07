Who might Underwood tap next?
A whirlwind Thursday saw two now former Illini assistants officially leave for Kentucky in the morning
(see story, C-4) and a former Illini join Brad Underwood’s staff (see above) just before dinner. That leaves one
assistant coaching job for Underwood to fill. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down potential targets (see below):
Mike Mennenga
Oregon
It would be a homecoming of sorts for Mennenga, who grew up in Rantoul, but whose college coaching career has taken him from Maine to Buffalo to Iowa State to Providence to Canisius and now Oregon. Mennenga is widely considered a top recruiter and would finally be Illinois’ conduit to Canada — an area he’s tapped repeatedly in helping build the Ducks since 2014.
Daniyal Robinson
Iowa State
Robinson was retained by new Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger and has long-standing ties to the Cyclones, but plucking a respected assistant in that situation might not be as difficult. The Rock Island native has recruited Chicago, pulling Talen Horton-Tucker to Ames, Iowa, and has previous experience coaching in Illinois as an assistant at both Loyola Chicago and Illinois State.
Geoff Alexander
Illinois
Alexander has spent the past four seasons as assistant to the head coach and has a history with Underwood dating back to his time as a player at Western Illinois. A promotion to an on-court position wouldn’t be out of the question, and Alexander has experience in that role at Evansville, Eastern Illinois and Idaho State in addition to a stint with Underwood at Daytona State College.
Tony Bergeron
Massachusetts
Well, Bergeron actually isn’t at UMass anymore following two seasons on Matt McCall’s coaching staff after winning more than 400 games at prep powerhouse Woodstock Academy (Conn.). Tre Mitchell hit the transfer portal, so Bergeron’s services were no longer needed. Adding Bergeron could mean adding Mitchell, too, and that would be significant get for the Illini.
Will Bailey
South Carolina
Underwood and Frank Martin are close enough that there shouldn’t be any hard feelings if the Illinois coach goes shopping on his buddy’s staff. Bailey just completed his first season with the Gamecocks after stops at Saint Louis, La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State. The Chicago native and Parkland College Hall of Famer certainly knows the area.
Kareem Richardson
Clemson
Can’t discuss Rantoul and basketball without mentioning Richardson considering he’s still the program’s all-time leading scorer. The 24-year coaching veteran has a wealth of experience in the Midwest, including six seasons as a head coach at UMKC and stops at Louisville and Xavier. The only stumbling block would be his recent (as in April 22) hire at Clemson as an assistant.
Charlton Young
Florida State
Young not only has head-coaching experience — spending four seasons at his alma mater, Georgia Southern — but he’s also spent the past seven years on Leonard Hamilton’s staff with the Seminoles. Young is known as a strong recruiter, especially in the south, and has helped bring guys that fit what Hamilton wants. How often does Underwood mention fit?
Ali Farokhmanesh Colorado State
Most college basketball fans remember Farokhmanesh for his gutsy three-pointer to beat top-seeded Kansas in the 2010 NCAA tournament, but the former Northern Iowa star is a respected young coach in the business. He has Big Ten experience after working a staff job for Tim Miles at Nebraska and then followed Niko Medved from Drake to Colorado State.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).