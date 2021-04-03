Who starts next season?
Ayo Dosunmu is likely going to declare for the NBA draft. Kofi Cockburn may join him. Adam Miller has entered the transfer portal. Odds are one player — at least! — not currently on the Illinois roster will be in the starting lineup come November and the season opener. For now, beat writer Scott Richey pieces together what that lineup would be as of today, with the reminder it doesn’t matter (just ask Brad Underwood).
Andre CurbeloTime for “El Mago” to go to work. Curbelo had a breakout freshman season, earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors. The way he finished the season — averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists in the final 10 games — painted a bright picture of the Illini’s future with the 6-foot-1 guard running the show.
Austin HutchersonHave you seen the videos on Twitter of Hutcherson jumping out of the gym and splashing three-pointers? All signs point to renewed health for the rangy 6-6 guard who missed all of the 2020-21 season with a back injury. Should he stay healthy, Hutcherson would give Illinois length and athleticism on the wing in addition to a legit three-point threat.
R.J. MelendezIllinois had a clear plan in recruiting the Class of 2021 with the additions of both Melendez and fellow four-star wing Luke Goode. Shooters with size and length on the wing were valued. The 6-7 Melendez gets the nod over Goode (at the moment) for what he can do from an athletic standpoint running the floor and finishing in transition.
Jacob GrandisonIt was tempting to give the people what they want, and what they want is Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. Alas, the Belgian forward remains a bit of a mystery given his injury history that’s robbed him of a chance to carve out a role. Grandison is a known commodity. The 6-6 forward will bring the hustle to this particular lineup.
Kofi CockburnCockburn has equal reason to stay for another season or leave for the professional ranks. His stock may never be higher after winding up a consensus Second Team All-American, but there’s still holes in the 7-footer’s game (namely defense and passing to anyone out of the post). Should he stay, the Illini will arguably have the best center in the country. If he departs, either Giorgi Bezhanishvili or Coleman Hawkins could likely slide in here.
