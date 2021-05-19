The top talent in the Big Ten is already turning over substantially this offseason between the NBA draft and the transfer portal. More changes could come should the players only dipping their toes in the draft waters choose the pro option. Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five of the league’s best that could/will be back in 2021-22 and five more that might have factored into that equation had they not transferred:
Coming back(?)
Kofi Cockburn,
IllinoisShould Cockburn pull his name from the NBA draft, he’d jump to the head of the line for preseason Big Ten Player of the Year — and likely preseason All-American honors to boot. The 7-foot, 285-pound center nearly averaged a double-double as a sophomore in 2020-21.
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jackson-Davis is the only one of these five to be all-in on the 2021-22 college basketballseason after new coach Mike Woodson convinced him to return. Huge news for the Hoosiers — especially if the 6-foot-9 forward can actuallyplay the 4 a little more in year three.
E.J. Liddell, Ohio StateThe two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore season with the Buckeyes, more than doubling his scoring and nearly doing the same with his rebounding. Liddell has also entered the NBA draft, but a third year at OSU will do the Belleville native good.
Joe Wieskamp, IowaThe Hawkeyes need Wieskamp to forego the draft and return for another season. Almost desperately so in the post-Luka Garza era. How Iowa operates is certain to change without Luka Garza, and getting Wieskamp many, many more shots would be a good place to start.
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Williams has just steadily improved and set career highs in scoring (15.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.1 rpg) as a junior. Should he return to Purdue for his senior season, the Boilermakers will be a legitimate Big Ten contender on their hands.
so LONG, GOOD LUCK
Armaan Franklin | Indiana
➜ VirginiaFranklin was one of the few players Woodson couldn’t talk into coming back to Bloomington, Ind., after the coaching change. The 6-4 guard will play for Tony Bennett instead and inject little life back into the Virginia offense as a strong shooter that can also create for himself.
CJ Fredrick | Iowa
➜ KentuckyIowa fans have been flying the tampering flag after Fredrick’s departure for Kentucky — a sentiment the now-former Hawkeye dispelled Tuesday. Fredrick fixes a glaring need for the Wildcats as a career 46.6 percent three-point shooter.
Myreon Jones | Penn State
➜ FloridaNew Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry had to be sad to see Jones go. The 6-3 guard had his best season in 2020-21, averaging a career-high 15.3 points and shooting 40 percent from three for a second straight year. Now he’ll be part of Florida’s revamped backcourt.
Myles Johnson | Rutgers ➜ UCLAYou have to dive a bit deeper to understand Johnson’s impact than the 8.0 points and 8.5 rebounds he averaged in 2020-21 at Rutgers. His defense is perhaps his biggest weapon, and the 6-11 center shores up UCLA’s frontcourt.
Adam Miller | Illinois
➜ LSUNot to simplify the matter too much, but Miller was recruited to grab the baton from Ayo Dosunmu whenever the latter left C-U for good. That transfer was delayed a year and now won’t happen at all. Miller will still have to share a backcourt in Baton Rouge, La., though.