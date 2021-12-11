Who would you take?
Will Kofi Cockburn (above) deliver an epic performance today and add to the lore of Illinois-Arizona?
The two programs have only met 15 times, but have played some wild games. Beat writer Scott Richey
put together his all-time starters from the last 35 years of the series before today’s late-afternoon tip:
Illinois
Frank Williams
Arizona might have brought out the best in the Peoria native. Williams played the Wildcats four times in two seasons and had a 27-point game and a 30-point game.
Deron Williams
How do you not include Williams? The 6-foot-3 guard hit the three-pointer that sent the 2005 Elite Eight game into overtime, capping a wild comeback, and finished with 22 points, 10 assists and three rebounds.
Luther Head
Same thing with Head, who has to be on the court after what he did in 2005. Like blocking Salim Stoudamire’s three-pointer that would have won the game in regulation and making five threes en route to a 20-point game.
Nick Anderson
Anderson turned out to be one of the best pros Illinois produced. He was also pretty good in his one shot against Arizona, putting up 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 1988 matchup.
Robert Archibald
Just think what Archibald could have done in the 2001 Elite Eight matchup if “Foul on Arch” didn’t turn out to be such a common phrase. The 6-11 big man still wound up with 25 points and seven rebounds despite fouling out.
Off the bench: Dee Brown (run the second unit), Lucas Johnson (annoy Lute Olson), Cory Bradford (shooting) and Ken Norman (toughness).
Arizona
Jerryd Bayless
The guard played 41 of 45 minutes in the Wildcats’ overtime win in Chicago in 2007. Arizona relied on Bayless as a scorer (20 points) and facilitator (five assists).
Jason Gardner
Gardner was a two-way menace and one of the primary reasons Arizona went 2-1 against Illinois in the 2000-01 season. The Indianapolis native averaged 18.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals and shot 44 percent from three.
Hassan Adams
Defense aside in the 2005 Elite Eight game — and there were some lapses — Adams was tough to stop, too. The 6-4 guard out of Los Angeles finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Rosemont.
Richard Jefferson
Three cracks at Illinois in the 2000-01 season for the future NBA champion yielded three double-digit scoring performances. Jefferson was at his best in the Maui Invitational, putting up 18 points and five rebounds.
Channing Frye
Frye couldn’t have done much more in the 2005 matchup given he put up 24 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. It wasn’t the Wildcats’ 7-footer that let the Illinois guards get red hot in the final four minutes.
Off the bench: Steve Kerr (shooting), Sean Elliott (wing scorer), Tom Tolbert (frontcourt depth) and Luke Walton (dad Bill’s favorable TV commentary).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).