Who's got the Big Ten's hottest seat?
The 2021-22 college basketball season is entering its final weeks. The coaching carousel is already spinning. So it’s the perfect time for college basketball writer Scott Richey to assess the pressure all 14 Big Ten coaches are facing as the calendar flips to late February:
COACH, SCHOOL COMMENT
1. Juwan Howard, Michigan Despite the social media cries for Howard to lose his job, he won’t. For now. But he will have to miss the final five regular-season games after Sunday’s debacle at Wisconsin.
2. Danny Manning, Maryland He had a slim chance to turn his interim status into the permanent job after Mark Turgeon stepped down, but a bottom four finish in the Big Ten is going to erase any chance of that.
3. Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska Hoiberg’s been wildly unsuccessful at Nebraska with a 21-62 overall record and 7-19 mark this year, but the Cornhuskers can’t afford to fire him. Not with a buyout of $18.5 million.
4. Chris Collins, Northwestern Leading the Wildcats to the 2017 NCAA tournament bought Collins a lot of goodwill. He’s burned through plenty of it, though, going 57-86 since with no signs of improving.
5. Greg Gard, Wisconsin The Badgers keep winning — and arguably more than anyone expects — but some recent off-the-court controversy and Gard’s role in the Michigan brouhaha isn’t a terrific look.
6. Tom Izzo, Michigan State Izzo can probably keep the Spartans job until he doesn’t want it anymore. That’s what 27 seasons and nearly 700 wins buys you. But the Spartans are in one of their rougher stretches.
7. Fran McCaffery, Iowa McCaffery only ranks this high because everyone below him is either in their first year or won’t/can’t be fired. But he could be two or so down offensive years from getting the axe.
8. Mike Woodson, Indiana Of the league’s three first-year coaches, Woodson gets the shortest leash because he’s in charge at Indiana. The Hoosiers expect to add a sixth banner. Anything less is unacceptable.
9. Ben Johnson, Minnesota The 2021 portion of the schedule was much kinder than the 2022 part. A 10-1 start before Christmas turned in a hurry on the first-year coach, with Minnesota only 3-11 in 2022.
10. Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State Year one for Shrewsberry in Happy Valley has probably gone as expected. The Nittany Lions certainly don’t boast the Big Ten’s most talented team, but they might avoid the bottom four.
11. Chris Holtmann, Ohio State The only concern for the Buckeyes is if Holtmann will leave on his own. Like this offseason. Chris Mack stepping down at Louisville put Holtmann’s name as a potential replacement.
12. Steve Pikiell, Rutgers Rutgers is currently on the NCAA tournament bubble, but if the Scarlet Knights finish strong enough to make it for a second straight season, they might start building Pikiell a statue.
13. Matt Painter, Purdue Painter probably has the same choice Izzo does at Michigan State. The former Purdue guard and assistant coach can lead the Boilermakers until he doesn’t want to anymore.
14. Brad Underwood, Illinois No team has won more Big Ten games than the Illini in the last three seasons. Underwood is much closer to another contract extension than he is his seat even getting a little warm.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).