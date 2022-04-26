The Illinois men’s basketball roster is far from settled ahead of next season. There are additions to be made. For now, though, beat writer Scott Richey ranks the Illini 1-11 in terms of importance next season:
1. Coleman Hawkins
Remember what Hawkins did in the first three games of the 2021-22 season with Kofi Cockburn suspended? The Illini will be in a good place if the 6-foot-10 forward can average something like 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals.
2. RJ Melendez
The lasting impression of Melendez from the 2022 NCAA tournament should be his willingness to attack the basket. That was a missing piece of Illinois’ offense in 2021-22, and the 6-7 guard has the length and athleticism to be a difference-maker with that type of aggressive play.
3. Dain Dainja
Cockburn played 30.7 minutes per game in 2021-22. Someone will have to fill that role, and Dainja’s currently at the top of the list. The 6-9 forward has a different game than Cockburn — smoother offensively compared to pure power.
4. Ty Rodgers
There’s no guarantee what Rodgers’ role will be, but the freshman wing will certainly have one in the rotation. His versatility means he can fill multiple roles, and his production potential might make it difficult to keep him off the court.
5. Skyy Clark
Illinois is hitting the full reset on its backcourt with every guard of note from 2021-22 either out of eligibility or transferring. Someone will have to run the offense, and Clark could readily be that someone. How he continues to recover from last summer’s torn ACL is key, though.
6. Jayden Epps
Epps will also be an integral part of Illinois’ rebuilt backcourt. Like Clark, Epps isn’t a pure point guard, but there’s enough playmaker in him that paired with his three-level scoring ability should make for a potentially dangerous offensive weapon.
7. Luke Goode
The Fort Wayne, Ind., native was the first of the freshmen guards to carve out a role in 2021-22. What Goode did in Illinois’ home win against Michigan State by knocking down 3 of 4 three-pointers is something the Illini will need more of this coming season.
8. Sencire Harris
Harris checks several boxes. The two-time state champion out of St. Vincent-St. Mary in Ohio has some size at 6-3 and 180 pounds. His quickness and length also makes him tough on the defensive end. And he’s a left-hander.
9. Benjamin
Bosmans-Verdonk
The role Bosmans-Verdonk has carved out in three seasons at Illinois might not have been the one anticipated, but he’s settled in as a backup center. The 6-8, 235-pound Belgian gets after it on the glass, is a capable passer and makes hustle plays.
10. Brandon Lieb
Lieb had limited opportunities the past two seasons behind Cockburn, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Omar Payne and Bosmans-Verdonk, so the developmental project continues. What Lieb does have is size you can’t coach as a 7-footer, but he’s still trying to figure out how to maximize it.
11. Connor Serven
Serven won’t be the lone walk-on in 2022-23 — Glenbard West state champion Paxton Warden is coming — but the 6-9 forward out of Bushnell will continue to serve an important practice and preparation role in the Illinois frontcourt in his third season.