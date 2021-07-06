Who's next for Illini?
That’s the world of recruiting. Land a commitment one day, start immediately thinking about the next. Illinois, in theory, has just a single scholarship left to give for the 2022-23 season. In reality? Roster turnover is the new normal. So here are five Class of 2022 recruits who could be next, according to beat writer Scott Richey:
Cameron Corhen, Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
Chester Frazier already landed his first commit in 2022 guard Sencire Harris. The former Illinois guard turnedIllini assistant would get the credit should Corhen wind up in Champaign, too, given the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Texan was one of Frazier’s targets at Virginia Tech. Corhen fits the “modern-big” profile and can stretch the floor..
Jayden Epps, King’s Fork (Va.)
Yes, Illinois has already added two guards in the 2022 class in Harris and Reggie Bass. But a third isn’t out of the picture given the potential meteoric rise of Andre Curbelo. If he’s two and done, the Illini need another lead guard. Enter Epps, a consensus four-star prospect and serious stat-sheet stuffer.
Braden Huff, Glenbard West
Illinois might have been a bit late to the game in Huff’s recruitment, — at least compared to Big Ten rivals Wisconsin and Northwestern — but the push is on for what would be a dynamic frontcourt piece in Champaign. The Illini have struck out on many a power forward in the Brad Underwood era, but Huff has real potential as a stretch 4.
Kel’el Ware, North Little Rock (Ark.)
The Illini were in on Ware early, targeting the 7-foot, 215-pound center last June as one of his earliest high-major offers. Ware’s recruitment has hit a new level this year, as he’s reached five-star status as a top-20 player nationally in the Class of 2022 after both a stellar junior season and perhaps an even better spring on the AAU circuit.
Cam Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
So what if Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class was skewed heavily toward wings. The Illini probably wouldn’t turn Whitmore down, if he was interested. The 6-6, 200-pound wing is a consensus four-star prospect and earned Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year honors after averaging 22 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).