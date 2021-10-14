Listen to this article

Who’s next on the list? That’s a good question.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has his staff focused on recruiting the 2022-24 classes during the bye week. Here’s three intriguing prospects from each class the Illini have offered:

Class of 2022PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL

Selah Brown 6-2 251 DL Louisville Male (Ky.)

Jalil Martin 6-3 190 ATH Chicago Kenwood

Elijah Mc-Cantos 6-0 170 CB Miami Edison (Fla.)

Class of 2023PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL

Malik Elzy 6-3 198 WR Simeon

Kaden Feagin 6-3 221 ATH Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Roderick Pierce 6-3 260 DL Brother Rice

Class of 2024PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL

Derek Jensen 6-6 285 OL Hartland Arrowhead (Wis.)

Grant Stec 6-6 220 TE Jacobs

Cam Williams 6-2 175 WR Glenbard South

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

