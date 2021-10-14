Who’s next on the list? That’s a good question.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has his staff focused on recruiting the 2022-24 classes during the bye week. Here’s three intriguing prospects from each class the Illini have offered:
Class of 2022PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL
Selah Brown 6-2 251 DL Louisville Male (Ky.)
Jalil Martin 6-3 190 ATH Chicago Kenwood
Elijah Mc-Cantos 6-0 170 CB Miami Edison (Fla.)
Class of 2023PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL
Malik Elzy 6-3 198 WR Simeon
Kaden Feagin 6-3 221 ATH Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Roderick Pierce 6-3 260 DL Brother Rice
Class of 2024PLAYER HT. WT. POS. SCHOOL
Derek Jensen 6-6 285 OL Hartland Arrowhead (Wis.)
Grant Stec 6-6 220 TE Jacobs
Cam Williams 6-2 175 WR Glenbard South