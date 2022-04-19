Bryce Tucker
St. Frances guard Bryce Lindsay (2) watches Mount Saint Joseph sophomore guard Bryson Tucker celebrate a dunk Sunday afternoon in the 51st Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship game at Loyola Maryland's Reitz Arena. Tucker had 22 points and the top-ranked Gaels prevailed, 66-56.

 Karl Merton Ferron/TNS
Where else could Illinois turn to in building its 2024 class after securing commitments from Morez Johnson Jr. and ZZ Clark? Beat writer Scott Richey highlights five other prospective recruits:

James Brown, St. Rita

Keeping Brown and Morez Johnson Jr. together in the frontcourt could be a savvy move for Illinois. Brown, a 6-foot-10 center, is ranked as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite and put up 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mustangs this past season.

Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont

The Illini’s in-state recruiting push in the Class of 2024 also includes the 6-5 guard. The four-star, top-50 recruit trails only Brown and Johnson in the state rankings and helped Lemont assemble a 27-8 record last season by averaging 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Texas)

Illinois has actually offered Lake Highlands’ full backcourt, with Class of 2025 guard BJ Davis-Ray a new target. Johnson has the higher current profile as a consensus top-five, five-star recruit, and the 6-5 Johnson registered 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Jamari Phillips, Modesto Christian (Calif.)Phillips popped up on the Illinois recruiting board in late January. The 6-3 guard is also a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite and a consensus top-20 recruit. He averaged 22.9 points for a 30-win Modesto Christian team in the 2021-22 season.

Bryson Tucker, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

Tucker is a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 3 per On3. The 6-6 wing helped Mount St. Joseph win its first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament title since 2017 and tallied 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in the process.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

