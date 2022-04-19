Where else could Illinois turn to in building its 2024 class after securing commitments from Morez Johnson Jr. and ZZ Clark? Beat writer Scott Richey highlights five other prospective recruits:
James Brown, St. Rita
Keeping Brown and Morez Johnson Jr. together in the frontcourt could be a savvy move for Illinois. Brown, a 6-foot-10 center, is ranked as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite and put up 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Mustangs this past season.
Nojus Indrusaitis, Lemont
The Illini’s in-state recruiting push in the Class of 2024 also includes the 6-5 guard. The four-star, top-50 recruit trails only Brown and Johnson in the state rankings and helped Lemont assemble a 27-8 record last season by averaging 21.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Tre Johnson, Lake Highlands (Texas)
Illinois has actually offered Lake Highlands’ full backcourt, with Class of 2025 guard BJ Davis-Ray a new target. Johnson has the higher current profile as a consensus top-five, five-star recruit, and the 6-5 Johnson registered 23.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
Jamari Phillips, Modesto Christian (Calif.)Phillips popped up on the Illinois recruiting board in late January. The 6-3 guard is also a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite and a consensus top-20 recruit. He averaged 22.9 points for a 30-win Modesto Christian team in the 2021-22 season.
Bryson Tucker, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
Tucker is a consensus five-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 3 per On3. The 6-6 wing helped Mount St. Joseph win its first Baltimore Catholic League Tournament title since 2017 and tallied 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game in the process.