It’s done. The Chicago Bears cut ties with GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday after a disappointing 6-11 season. With the coaching search on, staff writer and Bears fan Scott Richey speculates on five potential candidates:
Eric Bienemy
One of these days, Bienemy will become a head coach. He’s spent the last two decades as an assistant at both the college and NFL level, and he’s been one of the top candidates for open NFL head coaching jobs the past several years. But Bienemy keeps going back to Kansas City. And there’s the rub. Can Chicago hire another offensive coordinator away from the Chiefs after Nagy, well, failed spectacularly in recreating what Andy Reid has humming in the AFC?
Jim Harbaugh
Rumor has it Harbaugh might look to parlay Michigan’s success in 2021 into a path back to the NFL. That success included his first win against Ohio State in his sixth try and getting the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff (where the less said about their semifinal game, the better). It’s worth remembering, though, the former Chicago Bears quarterback coached the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance.
Brian Flores
Flores is available after also becoming a “Black Monday” victim when he was fired by the Miami Dolphins after just three seasons. The longtime New England Patriots scout and assistant coach wasn’t a disaster on South Beach either. Far from it. The Dolphins won 10 games in 2020 and just wrapped a 2021 season that saw them win eight of their last nine to finish above .500. Chicago would be foolish to not at least kick the tires on a Flores hire.
Kellen Moore
It’s part and parcel in NFL coaching searches to dip back into the pool of fired coaches and give them a second (or third, fourth ... you get the idea) shot. That the opposite tactic backfired for the Bears when hiring Nagy doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try again. Moore is just 33, but he’s been the play caller for the Dallas Cowboys the past two years, and they led the NFL in both scoring (31.2 points per game) and total offense (407 per yards per game) this season.
Byron Leftwich
Leftwich, like Moore, doesn’t have all that much coaching experience. The 41-year-old former NFL quarterback was quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons before rejoining Bruce Arians as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. Tampa Bay ranked only behind Moore’s offense in Dallas at 30.1 points and 405.9 yards per game. How much of that is reliant on having Tom Brady at quarterback is the question lingering around Leftwich.