Who's primed for a breakout season?
Lovie Smith has both his oldest and most experienced roster heading into his fifth season as Illinois coach. Nearly all of the offensive starters return and more than half of the defense, but that still leaves some breakout potential. Beat writer Scott Richey highlights five players that fit that mold:
Calvin Avery
Avery arrived at Illinois with serious expectations as a consensus four-star recruit, but the 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle has managed just spot duty in the rotation the past two seasons. With the graduation of Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson, the Illini need serious help at tackle.
Marquez Beason
Beason might have found himself on the field in 2019 had he not suffered a season-ending injury during training camp considering fellow freshman Devon Witherspoon did just that. Beason was one of Illinois’ top 2019 recruits and his potential still means he could break into a veteran cornerback group.
Chase Brown
Brown’s late waiver meant the Western Michigan transfer got some playing time last season. Just four games’ worth, though, to maintain his redshirt. With Reggie Corbin and Dre Brown graduated and both Mike Epstein and Ra’Von Bonner’s history of injuries, the Canadian running back could wind up with a key role.
Luke Ford
Ford spent the 2019 season on the sidelines after the Georgia transfer was not granted a waiver. While Daniel Barker caught 18 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns — including the game-winner at Michigan State to clinch a bowl berth — Illinois has every intention of using Ford in every way possible at tight end this fall.
Casey Washington
Washington doesn’t have quite as clear a path to playing time with Illinois’ top four receivers (Josh Imatorbhebhe, Donny Navarro, Ricky Smalling and Trevon Sidney) all returning. Washington’s big play potential, though, came out in small doses in 2019, and three of the four receivers ahead of him have injury history.
