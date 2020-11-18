The Big Ten no longer conducts a preseason men’s basketball poll, so beat writers across the conference, including Scott Richey from The News-Gazette, have taken the matter into their own hands. The results of this year’s poll were published Tuesday — and should have Illini fans feeling good:
Illinois is No. 1
Yes, No. 5 Iowa and No. 7 Wisconsin are ahead of No. 8 Illinois in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. But Brad Underwood’s fourth team sits ahead of the Hawkeyes and the Badgers in this poll.
More than half of the voting beat writers put Illinois at the top of their ballot. Illinois’ 16 first-place votes were followed by six apiece for Iowa and Wisconsin, with just 29 total points separating the first-place Illini and third-place Badgers.
“Of all the teams in the Big Ten, Illinois has the complete package of inside-outside scoring and a strong defensive presence,” Lafayette (Ind.) Journal Courier Purdue beat writer Mike Carmin told The News-Gazette. “That was the key decision in picking the Illini at the top over Iowa. While the Hawkeyes are fantastic on the offensive end, they’ve never reached the same level defensively and until they do, it’s hard to put them at the top. Illinois has the defensive elements in place to win the conference title this season.”
The first-place votes for Illinois spanned the width of the conference, including both Maryland beat writers and both Nebraska beat writers. The middle of the league, too, with Ohio State beat writer Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch, who helps organize the poll with The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn. Quinn also voted the Illini at No. 1.
“I’ve long held the notion that when it comes to projecting Big Ten success, you lean on the teams with experience,” Jardy told The News-Gazette. “Clearly, that team this year is Wisconsin, but I picked them second behind Illinois because I’ve started to revisit my thought processes. To me, having NBA-caliber players decide to return to college is now the biggest difference-maker between great and elite teams, and when I look at an Illinois team that returned Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, that created enough separation for me to pick the Illini. There’s a good spirit around the program, Brad Underwood found a way to maximize his team’s talents last season, and there are enough pieces on this roster to think a special season is in the offing.”
Not unanimous
Iowa center Luka Garza is regularly considered a national preseason player of the year type. The Hawkeyes’ senior, after all, would have claimed a similar honor at the end of the 2019-20 season if not for Obi Toppin’s breakout performance at Dayton. Garza was the pick for preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, but it wasn’t unanimous. Garza claimed 24 of the 28 votes. The other four went to Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu.
What was unanimous, however, was both Garza and Dosunmu landing on the media’s preseason All-Big Ten team. They were both on all 28 ballots. Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named on 24.
The final two spots ultimately went to … three players. Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers and Michigan sophomore guard Franz Wagner tied with their placement on 11 of 28 ballots, making the Illini the only team with multiple players honored.
Another honor for the Illini
Turns out no other Big Ten team can claim the type of preseason recognition Illinois did on Tuesday. It wasn’t just the Illini as a team. Or known commodities like Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.
Adam Miller was right in the thick of things, with the Illinois guard edging out Indiana guard Khristian Lander for preseason Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Miller got 12 votes to Lander’s 10, with Michigan center Hunter Dickinson the only other player receiving more than one vote with four.
“I just like the pieces around him,” Quinn said Tuesday on his “Moving Screen” podcast about voting for Miller. “I feel like he’s walking into a spot that’s conducive to him being really good.”
Preseason Big Ten (unofficial) media poll
Team Points
1. Illinois (16) 376
2. Iowa (6) 350
3. Wisconsin (6) 347
4. Michigan State 323
5. Rutgers 249
6. Michigan 241
7. Ohio State 229
8. Indiana 212
9. Purdue 179
10. Maryland 141
11. Minnesota 121
12. Penn State 72
13. Nebraska 54
14. Northwestern 47
Player of the Year
Player Votes
Luka Garza, Iowa 24
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois 4
Freshman of the Year
Player Votes
Adam Miller, Illinois 12
Khristian Lander, Indiana 10
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan 4
Zeb Jackson, Michigan 1
Ethan Morton, Purdue 1
Big Ten First Team
Player Votes
Luka Garza, Iowa 28
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois 28
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 24
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois 11
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin 11
Franz Wagner, Michigan 11
Marcus Carr, Minnesota 7
Aaron Henry, Michigan State 7
Geo Baker, Rutgers 6
Joey Hauser, Michigan State 2
Joshua Langford, Michigan State 1
Micah Potter, Wisconsin 1
D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin 1
Rocket Watts, Michigan State 1
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa 1
Scott Richey’s full ballot
Richey's Big Ten rankings
1. Illinois
2. Iowa
3. Wisconsin
4. Michigan State
5. Michigan
6. Rutgers
7. Indiana
8. Ohio State
9. Purdue
10. Minnesota
11. Maryland
12. Penn State
13. Nebraska
14. Northwestern
Richey's Player of the Year
Luka Garza, Iowa
Richey's Freshman of the Year
Khristian Lander, Indiana
Richey's Big Ten First Team
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Franz Wagner, Michigan